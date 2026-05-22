Scott Borba, Former Cosmetics Entrepreneur, Ordained as Catholic Priest

Scott Vincent Borba, a former cosmetics entrepreneur who helped start e.l.f. cosmetics, has decided to transition from the beauty industry to the clergy. He will be ordained as a Catholic priest on Saturday in the Diocese of Fresno, California.

Growing up in a farming community in California ’s Central Valley as the youngest of five children, Scott Vincent Borba felt he was destined for more.

He always wanted to be something bigger. In college, when he saw students driving Alfa Romeos and Porsches, he wanted a fancy car too. He went on to help start e.l.f. cosmetics, which has grown into a $US3 billion ($4.2 billion) company selling glow-reviving lip oil, makeup-melting cleansing balm and other products at Target, Walgreens and Walmart. He started his own brand, Borba, which made flavoured water and gummy candies that promised to clarify and replenish the skin.

He wrote two books about skin care and even recorded a song called ‘But despite his outward success, he said, he was miserable. One night about 12 years ago, at a party at his newly renovated house in the Hollywood Hills, with his prized Aston Martin convertible parked outside, he looked around and questioned everything.

‘What is life all about? ’ he recalled thinking in an interview.

‘Is it just about making money and partying and repeating, just trying to acquire, and then we die? And I said: ‘That’s why we’re created? That’s why I’m here? ’ Those questions led Borba, 52, on a remarkable journey, which he will complete on Saturday (US time), when he is ordained as a Catholic priest in the Diocese of Fresno, California.

‘Living a life that I brought everyone to vanity, trying to make little mini-Kardashians out of everyone, bringing them the products to make them look and feel like they’re part of the celebrity society, is the opposite of what God wants,’ Borba said. He added, ‘It’s something that I’m going to have to live with penance throughout the rest of my life to know how I’ve affected the world in this one way.

’ Borba said he was truly fulfilled in his new life serving God. He said he had given up his possessions – his house, his Aston Martin, his Dolce & Gabbana coats and his suits by Gucci and Ralph Lauren, and has divested from his stocks. It was not an easy transition from the beauty industry to the clergy.

At his first meeting with a vocations director, a priest who helps Catholics discern their calling, Borba said he showed up in a Hugo Boss suit, driving a Mercedes, ready to deliver his ‘pitch’





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