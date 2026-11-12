Scott Colom Wins Mississippi Senate Seat, First Black Senator Since Reconstruction

Democrat Scott Colom defeated Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith in Mississippi's closely contested US Senate race, becoming the state's first Black senator since the Reconstruction era and the first Democrat elected to the seat since 1982.

Democrat Scott Colom has defeated Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith in Mississippi's closely contested US Senate race after a prolonged ballot counting process. The Associated Press projected Colom's victory on Thursday, making him the state's first Black senator since the Reconstruction era that followed the US Civil War.

He is also the first Democrat to win a Mississippi Senate seat since 1982. The contest was so tight that Colom at times led the vote count by only a few dozen votes, and the race was one of the last to be called after the elections. Colom, a 43-year-old district attorney, harnessed frustration over the rising cost of living and reached voters through town halls and visits to public housing, festivals and food trucks on the midterms campaign trail.

Also read Scott Colom Wins Mississippi Senate Race, First Black Senator Since Reconstruction

Colom Campaign Strategy And Advertisements

He ran a breakout campaign ad in which voters ridiculed Hyde-Smith's suggestion that consumers could choose other proteins instead of paying rising beef prices. In an October interview with Reuters, Colom said Mississippi voters felt betrayed by Trump policies. On the campaign trail, he said, We did it the hard way, the grassroots way. October rallies with Democratic senators Raphael Warnock of Georgia and Cory Booker of New Jersey boosted his campaign.

The campaign was a family affair. Colom's daughters, Lucy and Maddie, appeared in campaign ads, as did his wife, Nadia. About a thousand people gathered on the Woodworth Chapel Lawn at Tougaloo College, a historic Black college in Jackson, to celebrate his victory. A DJ played classic southern line dance tunes and much of the crowd danced while they waited for Colom to arrive.

All of the Divine 9, a nickname for the National Pan-Hellenic Council, an umbrella organization of nine historically Black Greek-letter fraternities and sororities, were represented, their members proudly wearing paraphernalia bearing their organization's letters. Others were decked out in gear from Tougaloo College, Alcorn State University, Millsaps College, Jackson State University, Mississippi State University and others. Babies and toddlers were there, in strollers or on their parents' shoulders.

They mingled with elders who had participated in the civil rights movement and who remembered just how hard the fight to secure the Voting Rights Act was. But for the fact that it was after 8pm and the sun long gone, one might think it was a family reunion or a cookout. Instead, this wide-ranging group of people, in many ways representative of the diversity of Mississippi itself, had gathered to celebrate the win they had hoped and worked for.

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Celebration Of Historic Senate Victory

After more than a week of affidavit ballot curing and vote counting, it was official: Scott Colom is Mississippi's senator-elect. Rev. Maxine Bolden, a Tougaloo graduate born in the 1960s, said that it meant everything to her to be there. I stand not only for me and for my children and grandchildren, but my parents are not here to see this, Bolden told the Guardian.

They were active in the civil rights movement. To be able to witness the work, the proof of their work, and to see how the young people came out and participated - I'm just so proud. I'm proud for every reason that is. God came back and gave us all the marvels.

During the event, Lucy and Maddie led the audience in the pledge of allegiance, while Nadia spoke to the crowd. When he finally arrived, Colom walked out to T.I.

's Let 'Em Know. The audience, still galvanized even after hours of standing, roared. Addressing a gathering of supporters who celebrated his victory with Senator-Elect Colom signs, Colom said there were times his long-shot campaign felt defeated but I had to have faith. There were times that I couldn't get donors to answer the phone, Colom said.

They did not believe a moment like this was possible. But I kept the faith. There were times when I was tired, and I felt like I couldn't keep going, but I kept the faith, and that is another tradition of our state, he said. All I did was have the courage to imagine a night like this, Colom told the crowd.

I had the courage to believe in Mississippi. I had the courage to understand that we can show the country that Mississippi matters. He highlighted civil rights heroes from the state - Medgar Evers, Fannie Lou Hamer and Frank Figgers - and asked the crowd to cheer the veterans of the civil rights movement that were in attendance. Prior to Colom's election, Mississippi had not elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1982.

Historical Context Of Black Senators

It was not since 1875 that the state sent a Black senator to Washington. In 1881, Blanche K Bruce, who was born into slavery, ended his single term in office. His tenure followed that of Hiram Revels, the first Black man to serve in the US Senate, also from Mississippi.

More than a century later, the last Democrat to win election to the US Senate from Mississippi was John C Stennis, a staunch segregationist, who won a seventh term in 1982. The last Black candidate elected to the Senate in Mississippi was former slave Blanche Bruce in 1874. It was also a historic victory for African Americans in a former slave state that was a hotbed of repression during the civil rights movement of the 1960s.

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Mississippi's white voters, deep in the once-segregated South, turned the state solidly Republican with the political realignment that followed the civil rights movement of the 1960s. Many of the movement's defining battles took place in Mississippi, where Black people faced discrimination in voting, employment, education and public accommodations.

Dr. Charles Holmes, a longtime educator, said that he wasn't sure how many people understood the historical significance of Colom's election, how it was entangled in a larger story about the state's reconstruction and Jim Crow pasts, and what it meant for the future. But, by being there, they're part of history.

Bennie Thompson, also a Tougaloo graduate, was one of Colom's early supporters, along with Figgers and Derrick Johnson, the president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. For decades, Thompson was both Mississippi's lone Black and lone Democratic congressional representative. With Colom's election, that changed. From my perspective, I now have a partner in Washington, he told the audience.

He said that Colom understood the importance of healthcare, education and housing and the impact of tariffs on Mississippi. You know, I just now have a partner that gets it. … I have a partner that can do wonders just because he cares. But more importantly, he listens.

Voter Mobilization And Grassroots Efforts

And that's something that we haven't had in this state in a long time. Aznii Welchlin, who was active in the months-long campaign to mobilize voters following Louisiana v Callais, the supreme court decision that gutted the Voting Rights Act, spoke with Walker Lake, president of Mississippi State University's college Democrats. Welchlin, president of Tougaloo's student government association, led a march by students to vote and helped in the process to cure affidavit ballots following the election.

To the audience, she quoted Sam Cooke's famous song: It's been a long time coming, but a change is going to come. Colom ended with a pledge to Mississippians: My commitment to you, each and every one of you, is that I will work as hard as I can to make sure that the promise of Mississippi is real for everybody.

Opponent Response And Senate Implications

Hyde-Smith, 67, who was appointed to the Senate in 2018 and won a special election later that year, had consistently led opinion polls in a state that Trump won by nearly 23 points in 2024. While this is not the outcome we worked for or hoped for, I respect the decision of Mississippi voters. I want to congratulate Scott Colom and wish him well, Hyde-Smith said in a video posted on social media.

In 2023, Hyde-Smith blocked Colom's nomination by former president Joe Biden to serve as a federal district judge in northern Mississippi, citing his position on transgender issues. Kentucky governor Andy Beshear, a Democrat and possible 2028 presidential contender, hailed Colom's victory as history-making.

For too long, Southern Democrats have been overlooked, left out, and even looked down upon - but we are on the rise, he said on X. In the midterms, Republicans lost control of both chambers, leaving Trump facing a Democratic-controlled Congress for the first time in either of his two terms. The Mississippi victory gives the Democrats a 55-44 advantage in the US' 100-member Senate, with the winner in one Senate race from last week's election - in Alaska - yet to be determined.

The Democrats have also gained 41 seats in the House of Representatives so far, holding an advantage of 254 to 168 with 13 races yet to be called. In addition, Democrats won several high-profile federal and statewide races in states long dominated by Republicans, including Texas.