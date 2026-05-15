Scott Morrison Joins the Pantheon of Australian Leaders in Ballarat

Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison attends the unveiling of his official bust in Ballarat's Avenue of Australian Prime Ministers, reflecting on his leadership, his legacy, and the complexities of public perception.

The scenic shores of Lake Wendouree in Ballarat recently served as the backdrop for a significant addition to the region's historical landscape. Scott Morrison , the former Prime Minister of Australia, has now been immortalized as the thirtieth leader to be featured in the prestigious Avenue of Australian Prime Minister s.

This unique site, which stands as the only collection of its kind in the nation, features sculptured busts of every prime minister since the federation of the Australian colonies. The unveiling of the new bust provided a moment of reflection for the former leader, who observed the artistic rendering of his features with a mixture of humility and humor.

He noted that the sculpture captures a version of himself from a previous era, admitting that he has lost some weight since the period depicted in the stone, reflecting a transition from the high-stress environment of the Lodge to his current international professional pursuits. During the event, Morrison engaged in a thoughtful discourse regarding the inherent difficulties of national leadership, particularly those experienced during times of extreme crisis.

He spoke candidly about the isolation that often accompanies the role of prime minister, especially during the tumultuous years of the COVID-19 pandemic. He recalled the guidance offered by former Prime Minister John Howard, who emphasized that in the midst of a crisis, ideology must be set aside in favor of practical solutions and the unwavering goal of guiding the country through the storm.

This philosophy of pragmatic governance was a central theme of his address, as he suggested that the primary duty of a leader is to ensure the survival and stability of the nation regardless of political affiliations or personal popularity. In a surprising turn of historical comparison, Morrison drew a parallel between his own experience and that of Joe Lyons, a leader from the Great Depression era.

Lyons, who had shifted his political allegiance from the Labor Party to the United Australia Party, was often viewed as a traitor by his former colleagues. However, Morrison highlighted Lyons' success in reducing massive unemployment and rebuilding the economic foundations of the country. By invoking Lyons, Morrison seemed to acknowledge the polarizing nature of his own administration, suggesting that leaders are often loved and unloved in equal measure over the course of their tenure.

This admission provided a rare glimpse into the internal emotional landscape of a man whose leadership was frequently the subject of intense public debate and criticism. The occasion also served as a subtle reminder of the contentious relationship between Morrison and certain segments of the Australian public. A few years prior, a satirical bust made of coal-impregnated resin was covertly placed in the avenue by activists and artists to mock the former prime minister's defense of the coal industry.

While that particular installation was quickly removed by authorities, it found a permanent home in the Ballarat Art Gallery, ensuring that the controversy surrounding climate change policy remained part of the public record. This duality—the official, dignified bust and the satirical, industrial one—creates a complex portrait of Morrison's legacy in the eyes of history.

As for his current role in the political sphere, Morrison remains focused on his international consultancies and the promotion of the AUKUS nuclear submarine agreement, a cornerstone of his foreign policy legacy. When questioned about the current instabilities within the Liberal-Nationals Coalition in Canberra, he maintained a strict code of silence regarding private advice given to his former colleagues.

Nevertheless, he expressed his support for recent communications from Angus Taylor, praising a call for the public to believe again in a comprehensive alternative for the future of Australia. This blend of private loyalty and public restraint characterizes his current approach to the political arena he once commanded





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