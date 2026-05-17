Scott Pendlebury passes Brent Harvey’s AFL games record as he receives support and plans for celebration

Scott Pendlebury, a Collingwood champion, reflects on his new record and discusses his gratitude towards those who have supported him. The AFL approves several initiatives to celebrate his achievement, and My Room, a charity, will receive a donation from Pendlebury. Some opposition clubs hope the league will allow payments to other players outside the salary cap. Collingwood coach Craig McRae explains the significance of the milestone at the MCG and explains how Pendlebury acknowledges his supporters. Pendlebury thanks everyone who has supported him today and acknowledges his journey throughout his career.

Collingwood champion Scott Pendlebury says thanking those who have helped him pass Brent Harvey’s AFL games record has been a bigger focus for him than the scrutiny on the timing of his milestone game and the plans to celebrate it.

He will play his 433rd match against West Coast in front of an anticipated full house at the MCG on Saturday afternoon, and the AFL has approved several initiatives to commemorate the match, including allowing Pendlebury to wear several special jumpers during the game with a gold No.10 on the back. My Room, a children’s cancer charity, will receive a donation from Pendlebury.

Some opposition clubs believe the league’s decision to allow payments to Pendlebury to sit outside the salary cap will open the door for them to request exemptions for other milestone matches. Collingwood coach Craig McRae said on Friday night that it was logical for Pendlebury to pass the milestone at the MCG where a function is planned for those who have supported the Magpie throughout his career.

Most of Collingwood’s 2010 premiership group is expected to be on hand for the game, along with other former teammates, coaches, family and friends who have contributed to his career





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Scott Pendlebury Collingwood AFL Games Record Thanksgiving Initiatives My Room Donation Exemptions Supporters

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