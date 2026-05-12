Scott Pendlebury’s Future in Limbo: Coaching Dreams vs. Financial Realities

As speculation grows about Scott Pendlebury’s future after an illustrious AFL career, discussions focus on whether his long-held coaching ambitions will clash with financial and strategic considerations. With assistant coaching roles becoming less appealing, media opportunities and business ventures may take precedence.

Amid ongoing discussions about Scott Pendlebury ’s lucrative merchandising deals celebrating his record-breaking 433rd AFL game, discussions have shifted to his future post-retirement and the financial considerations that may influence his choices.

The 38-year-old, who has yet to confirm whether he will play a 22nd season with Collingwood, has been balancing his NFL career with other roles, including his fourth year as an assistant coach at Haileybury under former Essendon legend Matthew Lloyd. Additionally, he has ventured back into media as a guest commentator on Channel 7, a move that could signal his future direction.

Two years ago, Pendlebury expressed his passion for coaching, stating it was the path he intended to pursue, though he admitted uncertainty about jumping directly into an assistant coaching role due to financial realities. He noted that with the reduced soft salary cap, assistant coaching positions are less financially appealing than other career options, such as media work.

Many former players have transitioned into broadcasting due to better financial prospects, though Pendlebury reaffirmed his passion for coaching, particularly at the school level, where he enjoys mentoring young players. Recent reports suggest Pendlebury may have cooled on the idea of pursuing an AFL assistant coaching position, although he remains committed to developing his skills as a coach while exploring media and business opportunities.

Tom Morris of The Agenda Setters noted that Pendlebury may forgo coaching altogether, prioritizing media and other ventures instead. Meanwhile, Port Adelaide premiership player Kane Cornes, who transitioned into media while his brother Chad pursued coaching, praised Pendlebury’s versatility but lamented the potential loss of his expertise from the coaching ranks. Craig Hutchison, another Agenda Setters host, speculated that Pendlebury could eventually become a senior coach without first serving as an assistant, a path that has grown increasingly rare.

St Kilda legend Nick Riewoldt and veteran journalist Caroline Wilson criticized this prediction, questioning whether clubs would take such a gamble, especially after negative experiences with direct senior coaching appointments from media figures in the past. Hutchison defended the idea, arguing that Pendlebury’s experience in media and school coaching could still pave the way for a successful senior coaching career. Despite the skepticism, Hutchison maintained that Pendlebury’s knowledge and leadership skills could transcend the traditional coaching pathway





7NewsSydney / 🏆 16. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Scott Pendlebury AFL Coaching Career Transition Media Opportunities Collingwood

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Albanese government to remain in deficit for foreseeable future despite good workTreasurer Jim Chalmers has confirmed the Albanese government will remain in deficit for the foreseeable future despite all the good work of government. The government will focus on responsible savings to tackle inflation and reduce deficits, while the opposition has accused the government of intergenerational theft due to the $1 trillion national debt.

Read more »

Defence sovereignty: Europe races to build the low-cost weapons of futureWith Trump wavering on Nato and war in Ukraine, Europe is scrambling to spend billions on weapons such as drones

Read more »

Harry Scott Aiming for AFL Debut After Overcoming Health IssuesHarry Scott, a Richmond VFL star, has been through health challenges but remains determined to make his AFL debut. His progress has been hindered by glandular fever and a torn quad, which he overcame through consistent training and tailored development programs.

Read more »

Debate rages as Scott Pendlebury set to cash in on record-breaking game: ‘Giant loophole’7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »