Scott Pendlebury's Milestone Match: A Circus of Commercialism and Controversy

The article discusses the upcoming milestone match for Scott Pendlebury, who will play his 433rd game at AFL level, surpassing Brent Harvey's previous high mark of 432. The match will be celebrated with special jumpers, boots, a commemorative coin, and a renaming of the official AFL Record. However, the celebration has been overshadowed by controversy surrounding the commercialization of the match and the potential for financial manipulation of the salary cap.

By Harrison ReidPendlebury this Saturday will play his 433rd game at AFL level, going past North Melbourne legend Brent Harvey’s previous high mark of 432.

During the match, Pendlebury will wear 12 special limited edition jumpers with a gold number 10 on the back and the names of every player he’s ever played with on the front. The jumpers will then be auctioned off after the game.

He also has special boots designed by his kids; there will be a commemorative coin to toss before the game; the AFL took out an ad in the Herald Sun on Wednesday to write an open letter to Pendlebury; and the official AFL Record has been renamed to The Scott Pendlebury for the week. Under the current CBA signed in 2023, players celebrating milestone matches of significance are entitled to 65 per cent of the revenue made from commercial memorabilia.

The AFL has allowed special dispensation for Pendlebury to get 100. This has become a complete circus, and I’m not even sure it’s Scott Pendlebury’s fault, said Tom Morris on Wednesday night’s edition of Nick Riewoldt. It’s a shame the controversy is beginning to overshadow what should be a rare celebration of one of the game’s greats, said Riewoldt.

The boots design by his kids, that’s what we should be talking about - the heartwarming aspect to this story, because it is an unbelievable achievement and we all recognise Pendles as one of the greats of the game. But once again, with respect to the way this game has been commercialised, it’s rules on the run - again from the AFL. What that’s done, I think it’s opened Scott up to ridicule and to criticism from other football fans.

Not Collingwood; they’re not going to turn on him obviously. But other football fans and even other clubs to the point that people are saying that this is turning into a GoFundMe for Scott Pendlebury. When you have a salary cap, you can’t allow this, if you’re the AFL, to this extent. This is just rules on the run and a free-for-all.

Senior officials at clubs can’t believe how this is being handled by league headquarters. Another own goal, one CEO told me today. When I have thought more about the nuance of the soft cap and the salary cap, I’ve tended to get frustrated because some of it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to me. Especially the bit that seems to be a bit more case by case.

How are the AFL going to handle this? Because at the moment, it’s completely unclear. If a donor says, ‘You know what, one of those match-worn jumpers, I’m going to pay $1 million for it’, as like a golden handshake - what do the AFL do in that situation? On a week where we’re four days out, we should be celebrating one of the all-time great careers and all-time great people of football





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