Scott Pendlebury's Record-Breaking AFL Games Achievement Becomes Center of Attention

Scott Pendlebury's extraordinary, historic achievement in breaking the VFL/AFL games record was, by its very nature, an individual accolade. Playing his 433rd game, the Collingwood champion snapped a tie with North Melbourne great Brent Harvey and climbed atop an all-time leaderboard that includes such longevity luminaries as Michael Tuck, Shaun Burgoyne, Kevin Bartlett and Dustin Fletcher.

Scott Pendlebury ’s extraordinary, historic achievement in breaking the VFL/ AFL games record was, by its very nature, an individual accolade. Playing his 433rd game, the Collingwood champion snapped a tie with North Melbourne great Brent Harvey and climbed atop an all-time leaderboard that includes such longevity luminaries as Michael Tuck , Shaun Burgoyne , Kevin Bartlett and Dustin Fletcher .

Everything was deservedly about Pendlebury, from the SP433 tagline to the Magpies’ renamed one-game memberships – Pendleships – and the standing ovation of 90,028 fans at the 10-minute mark of the first quarter





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Scott Pendlebury AFL Games Record Norm Smith Medal Gold Coast MW Wanderers Pendlebury GWS Collingwood Harvey Tuck Burgoyne Bartlett Fletcher Mcrae Pendle SP433 Pendleships MVP 1990 Hits First-Ever Tweet Changes Coverage Oakland Raiders Harley Reid Fend-Offs

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Scott Pendlebury's Record-Breaking Career and Legacy to Be Celebrated in His 433rd GamePendlebury, a basketball prodigy who shifted to football, is set to play his 433rd game this weekend. He has won multiple VFL/AFL games and achieved All-Australian status. His drive and determination made him a standout player in a competitive career. Despite facing physical challenges and mental stress, he has maintained his focus and passion for football, preparing to play his landmark game on Saturday.

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Boxing, beers, and his unusual pre-game routine: The Scott Pendlebury you don’t knowScott Pendlebury learnt early that the only way to become the best was to put himself in positions where he was no longer the best – but that is not all, as we discovered when he spoke to The Age ahead of his record-breaking game.

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From playing PlayStation with his son, to creating history: Behind Pendlebury’s record-breaking dayIf ever a player milestone warranted the limelight, Scott Pendlebury’s 433rd game was as worthy as any.

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