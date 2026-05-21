Scott Pendlebury's Record-Breaking Career and Legacy to Be Celebrated in His 433rd Game

Pendlebury, a basketball prodigy who shifted to football, is set to play his 433rd game this weekend. He has won multiple VFL/AFL games and achieved All-Australian status. His drive and determination made him a standout player in a competitive career. Despite facing physical challenges and mental stress, he has maintained his focus and passion for football, preparing to play his landmark game on Saturday.

Scott Pendlebury has carved out a record-breaking career since being drafted in 2005. In late 2004, Liza Pendlebury received a phone call from her son Scott, a prodigious athlete training in Canberra on Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) basketball scholarship .

She called her husband Bruce and they organized to meet their son in person. His spot at AIS was eventually filled by Patty Mills, who later became an NBA champion and an Olympic bronze medallist. Scott Pendlebury's career milestone game will be played on Saturday. He will surpass Brent Harvey as the outright VFL/AFL games record holder in Saturday's clash with West Coast at MCG.

His junior basketball coach remembers him as a locker-room leader but also someone who did not always use his influence for good. Pendlebury starred in a talent-filled Gippsland Power side in 2004 and challenged his coach's authority by urging his teammates to continue playing tennis during a break instead of recovering as instructed.

Scott Pendlebury also played VFL football for Williamstown and had an impressive career in black and white, collecting two premierships, a Norm Smith Medal, six All-Australian selections, and numerous honours





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Scott Pendlebury AFL Career Prodigious Athlete Basketball Scholarship Country Team Transfer To Football Passion For Football Solo And Team Achievements Sustained Excellence

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