Scott Supports Merrett’s Wife's Decision, Focuses on Team Performance and Upcoming Games

Essendon coach Brad Scott addressed the controversy surrounding Zach Merrett's wife leaving a game early, while highlighting team improvements and key player returns. He showed support for player's partners and focused on the team's strategy and the impact of the game against the Western Bulldogs, along with future games.

Essendon coach Brad Scott addressed the recent social media buzz surrounding Zach Merrett ’s wife, Alexandra, leaving the Bombers’ match early to dine at a fine-dining restaurant. Scott emphasized that he has no expectations for players' partners to attend matches and even humorously offered to cover the cost of a future meal at Gimlet, the Melbourne restaurant visited by Alexandra.

This response came after Alexandra posted a TikTok video showing her enjoying a drink at Gimlet during the Essendon game, where the team was significantly trailing at halftime. Scott highlighted the challenges faced by players' partners and acknowledged the pressure they can experience. Scott's priority lies elsewhere, with the club facing more significant issues, including vandalism at the training ground, where derogatory messages were written on the turf using petrol.\Despite the loss to the Western Bulldogs, there's a sense of optimism brewing at Essendon. The team showed improvement in the second half of the game, hinting at a potential turnaround. Furthermore, important defender Jordan Ridley is set to return to the team this week against Melbourne, marking his first game of the season. Sullivan Robey, a highly-regarded draft pick, is also vying for his debut. The team also received positive news regarding Zach Reid, who was cleared of any hamstring damage. Scott now finds himself in a favorable position, with selection choices to make. The potential debut of Robey would make him the fifth and final player from last year’s draft to play for the senior team. Scott mentioned the availability of players and the strong performance of some in the VFL, indicating that some players may feel disappointed when they are not selected but that this selection pressure has been absent for quite a while. \Scott highlighted that the team’s performance against the Bulldogs, despite the significant deficit at halftime, demonstrated a fighting spirit, especially in the second half. He noted the difficulty in quantifying effort when the scoreboard reflects a large margin, emphasizing that the team is analyzing performance beyond the score. Scott observed that the team began to look like they had practiced and trained from the back half of the second quarter onwards, which he believes should boost the players' confidence. Scott is focused on the team's improvement and overall performance. The Essendon camp is looking forward to the next game and improving on their performance





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Essendon Brad Scott Zach Merrett AFL Jordan Ridley Team Performance

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