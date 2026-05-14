Scottish Premiership Title Race Heads to Final Day Showdown Between Hearts and Celtic

The Scottish Premiership title race has reached its final day, with Hearts in contention for the first time since 1985 and Celtic hoping to defend their title.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored the winner with the final kick of the match over Motherwell . Hearts will hold a one-point lead over Celtic ahead of their final-day match to decide the winner of the Scottish Premier League.

Celtic host Hearts in the final match of the season at Celtic Park in Glasgow on Saturday. Kelechi Iheanacho has scored a controversial penalty with the last kick of the game to secure a 3-2 win at Motherwell, sending the Scottish Premiership title race to a final-day showdown against leaders Heart of Midlothian





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Scottish Premiership Scottish Football Kelechi Iheanacho Hearts Celtic Motherwell Rangers The First Team Other Than Celtic Or Rangers To Martin O'neill Derek Mcinnes Hearts Manager Derek Mcinnes Referee John Beaton Video Assistant Referee (VAR) Final-Day Showdown Pitch Invasion Dennis Maeda Benjamin Nygren Dundee Goal Difference Heart Of Midlothian Scottish Football League

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