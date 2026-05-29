Sea Eagles Stunned in First Half, Fall to Opponents After Poor Start

Manly Sea Eagles coach Anthony Foran expressed disappointment after his team's first-half collapse led to a shock loss. The team trailed 22-4 at halftime and though they fought back, they ultimately fell short. Foran lamented the lack of physicality and consistency in refereeing, particularly around set restarts. Captain Jake Trbojevic echoed the frustration but said the team must take responsibility. The Sea Eagles have a quick turnaround with a Thursday night game against Souths next week.

Manly Sea Eagles suffered a surprising defeat after a dismal first half performance against an opponent whose name is not specified in the provided text.

Coach Anthony Foran, who has led the team to a strong record since taking over from the sacked Anthony Seibold, was left searching for answers after his team fell behind 22-4 at the break. Although the Sea Eagles mounted a comeback and narrowed the gap to six points, it was not enough to overcome the early deficit. Foran was forthright in his post-match comments, stating, "It's disappointing.

We completely missed the mark in that first 40 and got taught a good lesson tonight. You've got to reset and you've got to go again each and every week. Nothing's going to be handed to you.

" He pointed to a lack of physicality as the primary reason for the loss, saying, "I just think we missed the physical battle tonight. They did to us what we've been able to do to sides over the past eight weeks. They made it happen. They turned up with the attitude, ready to make it happen and we just missed it completely.

" The issue of set restarts was a major talking point, with 12 awarded in the first half - a rare occurrence. Foran expressed frustration with the inconsistency in how these rulings are applied from week to week.

"Some games they're blowing them, other games they're not," he said. Captain Jake Trbojevic agreed that the refereeing decisions were frustrating but insisted they were not an excuse for the team's performance.

"Yeah, no it's frustrating. Very frustrating but I think as Foz said, we missed the physical battle tonight. It probably didn't matter what the ref did," Trbojevic stated. He added, "Like obviously some of the decisions are frustrating, but I'm probably more disappointed in how we turned up and applied ourselves tonight.

It wasn't the sort of standard that we've been trying to build the last couple of months.

" With the loss, the Sea Eagles' momentum is halted, and they must quickly regroup. Their next match is just days away, as they open the following round on Thursday night against Souths. The quick turnaround presents a challenge for a team that needs to address its first-half preparation and recapture the physical dominance that defined their recent eight-win stretch in nine games. This defeat serves as a stark reminder that consistency and intensity are paramount in the NRL.

Foran and his men will need to reflect on their poor start and ensure they are mentally and physically ready from the opening whistle if they hope to bounce back against Souths. The focus now shifts to how the team responds to adversity after having been so successful recently





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Manly Sea Eagles NRL Anthony Foran Jake Trbojevic Set Restarts Refereeing Consistency

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