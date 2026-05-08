Seafarer Recounts Terrifying Attack on Oil Tanker in Gulf of Oman Amid US-Israeli Conflict

A seafarer provides a harrowing firsthand account of the missile strike on the MKD Vyom in the Gulf of Oman, which killed his crewmate Dixit Solanki. The attack occurred amid escalating tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran, leaving the crew to battle a devastating fire with limited resources. The incident highlights the dangers faced by seafarers in conflict zones and the urgent need for better protection.

Smoke billows from the Skylight, an oil tanker that was hit off Oman's Musandam peninsula hours before the MKD Vyom was struck in a suspected missile attack.

In an exclusive interview, a seafarer describes the devastating strike on the MKD Vyom in the Gulf of Oman that killed his friend and crewmate, Dixit Solanki, without warning on the morning of 1 March. There were immense shock waves and a fireball, says Basis, a seafarer on one of the first ships to suffer a fatal attack in the Gulf of Oman during the US and Israeli airstrikes against Iran.

For one or two seconds, I was knocked out, he says. Everything went black. The power was gone. I looked up – fire and thick black smoke was pouring down.

Shocked by the explosion, he tried to make sense of what was happening before realizing he needed to escape quickly. The engine room had been destroyed. There were metal pipes, insulation covers, tanks, torn apart. A 2cm-thick solid fire door, glass windows – all gone.

Basis’s extraordinary testimony to the Guardian lays out in detail for the first time the terrifying experiences of the seafarers on the ships at the center of the US-Israeli war against Iran. The engine room had been destroyed … all gone. I thought: ‘I’m alive. I have to get out.

’ The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker MKD Vyom had been bound for Ras Tanura in Saudi Arabia, from Amsterdam via the Strait of Hormuz. Amid the escalating conflict, the ship had been instructed to stop, report anything suspicious, and await further instructions. More than 100 miles from Iran, very far from the strait and with no ships nearby, no one was unduly worried.

He recalls how, despite almost suffocating from the thick black smoke that burned his throat and lungs, his training and familiarity with the vessel kicked in. In complete darkness, he somehow found the exit and the stairs and dragged himself up to the bridge. Twice or three times, I was almost senseless with suffocation. But I thought: ‘If I collapse, I will die.

’ God helped me, I believe, because I do not know how I found the courage. A running ship is alive, you feel it, there is always noise. But you could have heard a pin drop. It was very calm.

The ocean was also calm, no wind. It was then he learned that his beloved colleague and a good friend of everybody, Dixit Solanki, 32, an oiler from Mumbai, India, remained missing, probably in the engine room, where the fire was still raging. To find him on a vessel with no mains power and a damaged engine, the 21-strong Ukrainian, Indian, and Bangladeshi crew had to fight the flames with just fire extinguishers and sand.

Some began lowering buckets over the vessel’s side and into the sea, hauling seawater up by hand, in an increasingly desperate attempt to control the blaze. It took four hours to extinguish the fire before the rescue operation could begin. But despite their best efforts, it was already too late. Basis and another crew member found their colleague dead, lying under wrecked and twisted metal in the engine room.

Leaving the vessel, leaving a colleague behind, trapped in the engine room, was unbearable … we felt like we had failed. We tried our best to recover his body, for us and for his family, says Basis. But a second blaze began and the fire began to spread via ruptured oil tanks. If fire spread and came to the cargo side, we all would be vanished, he says.

Shortly afterwards, the captain gave the order to abandon ship. Leaving the vessel, leaving a colleague behind, trapped in the engine room, was unbearable, says Basis. We used our training and fought the fire. But we felt like we had failed.

The seaman was calm, hardworking, and a gentleman, always willing to help others, no matter how tired after long hours at sea, his father says. He was not just a sailor – he was a son, a protector, and the heart of the family. His loss has left an emptiness that can never truly be filled. The solid-steel door of the engine control room, wrecked by the missile strike.

The picture was taken by one of the crew’s rescuers as they searched for Dixit Solanki’s body. Solanki, a retired seafarer, says governments and shipping companies must do more to protect ships’ crews traveling through conflict zones: No sailor should have to fear losing their life simply for doing their job.

The family of Ashish Kumar, from Bihar, who was the captain of the Skylight, which was hit hours before the Vyom, have not heard from him since before the attack but refuse to believe he is dead. Ansu Kumari, his wife, says she cannot accept he is gone. They go abroad to build a future. If something like this happens, families are destroyed.

I have full faith that he is trapped somewhere. He will definitely come back, she says





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