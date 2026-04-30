Sealed for Seven Years: The Mystery of Jeffrey Epstein’s Alleged Suicide Note

A suicide note allegedly written by Jeffrey Epstein has remained hidden for nearly seven years, raising questions about the circumstances of his death. The note, discovered by his cellmate Nicholas Tartaglione, was sealed by a federal judge and has never been made public, despite extensive investigations into Epstein’s controversial demise.

A suicide note allegedly written by Jeffrey Epstein in a Manhattan jail has remained hidden for nearly seven years, locked away in a New York courthouse.

The note was discovered by Epstein's cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, in July 2019, shortly after Epstein was found unresponsive with a cloth around his neck. Though Epstein survived that incident, he was found dead in his cell just over two weeks later, with his death officially ruled a suicide. The note, however, was sealed by a federal judge as part of Tartaglione’s own criminal case, leaving investigators without a crucial piece of evidence in their examination of Epstein’s controversial death.

Tartaglione, a former police officer convicted of quadruple homicide, has maintained that he found the note tucked inside a graphic novel in his cell. According to Tartaglione, the note read, 'It’s time to say goodbye,' and suggested that Epstein felt investigators had found nothing incriminating against him. Despite Tartaglione’s claims, the note has never been made public, even as the Justice Department has released millions of pages of documents related to Epstein’s case.

The Justice Department has stated that it conducted an exhaustive search for all records related to Epstein, including those from the Bureau of Prisons and the Office of the Inspector General, but the note was not among them. The lack of transparency surrounding the note has fueled speculation about Epstein’s death, with many questioning whether he was murdered or if his suicide was staged.

Epstein’s death at the age of 66 remains one of the most debated mysteries in recent history, particularly given the numerous security lapses at the Manhattan Correctional Centre where he was held. Tartaglione, who is now serving four life sentences, has consistently denied any involvement in Epstein’s death. He claims that Epstein had no issues with him and even told prison officials that he felt safe being housed with Tartaglione.

The note’s authenticity has been authenticated by Tartaglione’s lawyers, but the process remains unclear. The Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General, which conducted a 2023 report on Epstein’s death, did not mention the note in its findings. The timeline of the note’s discovery and handling is outlined in a cryptic two-page document released as part of the Epstein files, but the document’s origin and purpose remain unknown.

Tartaglione has provided his account of the events, stating that he found the note after Epstein was moved to a different part of the jail and placed on suicide watch. He said the note was written on a piece of yellow paper ripped from a legal pad and contained a message suggesting Epstein was resigned to his fate. Tartaglione gave the note to his lawyers, believing it could help his case if Epstein continued to accuse him of assault.

The note’s absence from official investigations has only added to the mystery surrounding Epstein’s death, leaving many questions unanswered





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