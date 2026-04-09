Sean 'Diddy' Combs Appeals Prostitution Conviction, Citing First Amendment and Sentencing Errors

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is appealing his conviction on prostitution-related charges, arguing that his actions constituted protected speech under the First Amendment and that the sentencing was improperly calculated. His legal team is contesting the original ruling, claiming that the court considered acquitted conduct when determining the sentence, leading to an unfair punishment. The prosecution, however, argues that Combs' actions were not protected and that the conviction and sentence should be upheld.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is fighting to overturn his conviction on prostitution-related charges, arguing that his actions were protected by the First Amendment . His legal team is appealing to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, contesting the initial ruling and the sentencing calculations.

The core of their argument revolves around the nature of the acts for which Combs was convicted, specifically the transportation of individuals to engage in sexual acts, which they characterize as voyeurism and amateur pornography. They maintain that this falls under the umbrella of protected speech and expression, rendering the charges unconstitutional. This appeal represents a significant challenge to the original conviction and seeks to reshape the legal interpretation of the Mann Act, the law under which Combs was charged.\Combs' attorneys are also challenging the sentencing, claiming the district court 'illegally' considered conduct for which Combs was acquitted during the sentencing phase. They assert that the court disregarded the jury's verdict by factoring in acquitted behaviors when determining the sentence, which they believe led to a significantly harsher punishment than warranted. Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison, with a scheduled release in April 2028, after being found guilty last July on two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution. The lawyers argue the sentence is excessive, especially considering that similar prostitution-related offenses typically result in shorter sentences. The legal team is seeking either an acquittal on the prostitution-related charges or a resentencing, based on the belief that the original sentencing process was flawed and unjust. This component of the appeal focuses on procedural errors and seeks to rectify what they perceive as an unfair application of the law.\The prosecution strongly opposes Combs' arguments, labeling them as 'meritless' and defending the original conviction and sentence. They contend that Combs' actions were fundamentally different from those of adult film distributors, as he hired and transported individuals for his own sexual gratification, sometimes even participating directly in the acts. They claim that accepting Combs' interpretation would set a dangerous precedent, allowing defendants to evade liability simply by observing or filming sexual acts. The prosecution is asking the appeals court to uphold the conviction and sentence, emphasizing the severity of Combs' actions and the importance of holding him accountable for the violations. The case highlights a complex legal battle involving First Amendment rights, the interpretation of the Mann Act, and the fairness of sentencing procedures. The outcome of the appeal will have significant implications for both Combs and the broader understanding of these legal principles





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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Mann Act Prostitution First Amendment Sentencing

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