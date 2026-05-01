Search Continues for Missing Five-Year-Old Kumanjayi Little Baby in Alice Springs

A five-year-old girl, Kumanjayi Little Baby, has been allegedly abducted from her home in Alice Springs, sparking a large-scale search operation and a community-wide crisis. Jefferson Lewis, 47, is suspected of the abduction, and a riot broke out at a hospital where he was being held under police guard.

Kumanjayi Little Baby, a five-year-old girl, has been at the center of a frantic search in Alice Springs , Australia, after being allegedly abducted by 47-year-old Jefferson Lewis.

The little girl, described by her family as a quiet and loving child, communicated primarily through gestures and sounds, and was deeply cherished by her parents, siblings, and grandparents. She had a particular fondness for her kitten, her iPad, and watching YouTube videos. Lewis, who had been staying at the family’s home in Old Timers Camp, had initially been welcomed and treated as a member of the family.

He had ties to the Yuendumu community, located several hundred kilometers northwest of Alice Springs. The family reported that Lewis had been acting strangely, but they didn’t suspect anything malicious when they saw him holding Kumanjayi Little Baby’s hand on Anzac Day. The disappearance unfolded on Saturday night around 11 pm. The family discovered Kumanjayi Little Baby was missing on Sunday morning, along with Lewis.

Authorities quickly suspected abduction. A massive search operation was launched, involving police, emergency services, and volunteers. Search teams meticulously combed through the rugged terrain surrounding Old Timers Camp, including dense buffel grass, horse stables, and the Ross River bed. They faced challenging conditions, battling heat, camp dogs, and difficult access.

Evidence recovered during the search included a doona and clothing, including a T-shirt belonging to Lewis, which were sent for forensic analysis. The search efforts were supported by local businesses providing food and hydration to the searchers. Kumanjayi Little Baby’s father was arrested on unrelated charges and remained in custody during the search, while her mother was taken to the watchhouse for her safety.

The situation escalated on Thursday night when Lewis, who was under police guard at Alice Springs Hospital, sparked a riot. Police were forced to use tear gas and pepper spray to control the unrest. The incident occurred amidst growing community anxiety and frustration over the ongoing search. The search for Kumanjayi Little Baby continues, with authorities focusing on locating both the girl and Jefferson Lewis.

The case has deeply impacted the Alice Springs community, highlighting concerns about safety and the vulnerability of children. The family is understandably distraught and desperately awaiting news of their daughter’s whereabouts. The investigation is ongoing, and police are appealing to the public for any information that may lead to Kumanjayi Little Baby’s safe return. The circumstances surrounding the abduction and the subsequent riot underscore the complexities and emotional toll of this tragic event





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Missing Person Abduction Alice Springs Northern Territory Search Operation

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