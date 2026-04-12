Search for Celine Cremer: The Mystery of the Philosopher Falls Hike

Belgian backpacker Celine Cremer went missing in Tasmania after a hike at Philosopher Falls. Despite extensive searches, no trace of her has been found.

The serene beauty of Tasmania , with its wild landscapes, had captivated Celine Cremer during her six-month exploration. However, the allure of the Australian mainland beckoned, and the Belgian backpacker prepared to continue her journey. With her car loaded with camping gear, she'd booked her ferry passage back, plotting a course to Darwin where her friend Justine Ropet was scheduled to arrive from Belgium.

Celine, having celebrated her 31st birthday, had a week to discover more of Tasmania before her departure. She chose the rugged west coast, arriving in the picturesque town of Waratah on June 17, 2023. Closed-circuit television cameras captured Celine at the local service station, after which she headed towards Philosopher Falls, a stunning multi-tiered waterfall just 10 kilometers outside of Waratah. The narrative suggests Celine went for a hike at Philosopher Falls, and then something went terribly wrong. Celine's vehicle was parked at the small gravel car park near the trailhead for Philosopher Falls. The hike is relatively short, a three-kilometer return that starts on a level path through the imposing trees of the Tarkine rainforest. The path crosses the Arthur River before descending 200 steps into a gorge, leading to a viewing area for the magnificent waterfall. The walk usually takes about an hour, allowing Celine plenty of time to return to her car before nightfall. A different perspective introduces the possibility that Celine veered off the intended path and ventured up a water race. Subsequently, warning signs have been installed on this particular trail. At precisely 3:32 pm, Celine's phone registered a GPS ping roughly one kilometer past the Philosopher Falls trail, near Magnet Dam. This was the first of 45 GPS location fixes recorded by her phone over the next 46 minutes. These pings are typically recorded when someone opens an application such as Google Maps, which uses location services. The initial pings seem to indicate Celine walking north along the water race, then south, and then back again. For the next ten minutes, the pings show Celine following the water race back towards the falls and the car park. However, at 3:49 pm, with the fading light of the Tasmanian winter, Celine seemed to make a crucial right turn, deviating from her course. Data analysis reveals that she left the trail and headed uphill. By 4:13 pm, the GPS data suggests she was nearing the crest of a rise, directing her almost directly towards the Philosopher Falls. But one final ping shows her moving back in the opposite direction. Celine was an avid traveler, not just for the scenic views and the experience of different cultures, but also to build her confidence. She had arrived in Australia in June 2022, spending six months in Sydney before relocating to Tasmania to work at a restaurant in Coles Bay on the east coast. Justine noticed that Celine was becoming more confident. Justine was excited about reuniting with Celine in Australia that she booked her flight to Darwin on June 20, 2023, and immediately shared the good news with her. Celine's mother, Ariane Mathieu, also found herself unable to contact her daughter. She had last heard from Celine on June 16, Australian time, and had sent a few messages since, but received no reply. When Justine called Ariane to inquire if she had spoken with Celine, Ariane says that she realized quickly that something was wrong. Justine then contacted friends in Sydney, who tried calling Celine's number without success, and messaged Celine's Coles Bay friends, Gabby Patterson and Mel Lancaster. They had no news of her. The excuses that they had been telling themselves - she's out of mobile range; she's busy travelling and enjoying herself - no longer offered any comfort. The following day, police located Celine's vehicle at the Philosopher Falls car park. Inspector Andrew Hanson of the Tasmania Police stated that the camping equipment remaining in the car indicated that Celine had planned a walk to the falls with the intention of returning. The search commenced. Police and SES conducted searches by air, water, and land, with harsh weather conditions impeding the efforts. Ariane appreciated the effort, but she knew her daughter was dead. She said that she knew because so much time had gone by without news. She had gone for a walk in the forest and never returned to the car. Justine, however, wasn't convinced. Within a couple of weeks, she and her friend Gabriel Remy traveled from Belgium to Tasmania, still confident that Celine would be found alive. They visited Philosopher Falls, and saw the dense undergrowth, the tangled web of fallen trees and the thick scrub just meters off the trail. It was then that Justine realized that Celine could have gotten lost. She then said that she could confidently say that Celine had never been in a forest like this before. The search continued for two weeks and was then suspended. It was restarted for three days from July 29 after Celine's mobile data was received, giving the ping locations. A cadaver dog was used, but no evidence was found





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