Search for Missing Man in East Arnhem Land Standed Down After Nine Days

NT police have suspended the search for a 31-year-old man missing in remote East Arnhem Land after a nine-day operation covering more than 1,300 square kilometres yielded no signs of his whereabouts. The disappearance is not considered suspicious, and investigations continue.

The search for a missing 31-year-old man in remote East Arnhem Land has been stood down after a nine-day operation covering over 1,300 square kilometres.

The man was reported missing by his family on Friday, May 22, after he failed to return to Yirrkala as planned. Police, along with multiple agencies including NTPF Search and Rescue, local police, NT Emergency Service, NT Fire and Rescue, Dhimurru Rangers, Yirralka Rangers, NORFORCE, and Nautilus Helicopters, conducted an extensive land and air search.

His vehicle was found about 86 kilometres south of Nhulunbuy along the Central Arnhem Highway, but no confirmed sightings or evidence of his location were identified. Authorities stated the disappearance is not being treated as suspicious and there is no evidence of third-party involvement, though investigations remain ongoing. Acting Senior Sergeant Matt Hall explained that the lack of leads after nine days prompted the demobilisation of the search.

He noted that approximately 1,311 square kilometres of terrain were covered, mainly by helicopter, with key areas searched multiple times. Family liaison was maintained throughout, with next of kin regularly briefed. Police thanked numerous supporting organisations, including Parks Australia, the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water, Rio Tinto, community volunteers, chartered aviation companies, Miwatj Aboriginal Corporation and Laynhapuy Homelands Aboriginal Corporation. Police will reassess any new information and may restart the search if credible leads emerge





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