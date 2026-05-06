Search Suspended for Missing Hiker in Cape Breton Highlands National Park

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have suspended their search for Denise Ann Williams, a 62-year-old woman who went missing in mid-April while hiking alone in the rugged Cape Breton Highlands National Park. Despite extensive search efforts involving dogs, aircraft, and ground crews, no new information has been found. The park’s challenging terrain, including steep cliffs and dense forests, has complicated the search. This incident follows a previous fatal coyote attack in the same park in 2009.

Denise Ann Williams, a 62-year-old woman, has been missing since mid-April after she went hiking in the Cape Breton Highlands National Park . The Royal Canadian Mounted Police ( RCMP ) announced this week that they have suspended search operations after an extensive effort involving search dogs, 100 personnel, aircraft, and ground crews failed to uncover any new information about her whereabouts.

Williams was last seen near the head of the Acadian Trail, a 5-mile loop known for its panoramic views of the Acadian coastline, the Chéticamp River valley, and the park’s highland interior. The park, covering over 360 square miles, is a vast and rugged wilderness area in Nova Scotia, featuring steep cliffs, deep river canyons, and expansive boggy terrain. Trails in the park can quickly descend into ravines and dense boreal forests, making navigation difficult.

In 2009, a tragic incident occurred in the same park when 19-year-old folk singer Taylor Mitchell was fatally attacked by coyotes while hiking. This remains the only confirmed fatal coyote attack on an adult human in North America. According to RCMP Cpl. Mandy Edwards, Williams was on a solo hiking adventure during her vacation.

Despite exhaustive air and ground searches over the challenging terrain, police have not found any new leads. Local search and rescue teams frequently deal with lost hikers, injuries, and weather-related disorientation caused by fast-moving fog from the Atlantic Ocean. Chris Bellemore, head of a local search and rescue team, described the difficulties of searching in such an environment. We’re in valleys.

We’re in ravines. We’re walking through dense forested areas. We’re walking in areas where there’s a lot of windfalls, so it can be pretty challenging. Sometimes you can’t even see your feet from some of the small trees that are growing up and some of the debris that’s on the ground.

Despite the challenges, Bellemore expressed the team’s determination to find a positive outcome. It’s what’s motivating us to take time off work, to be out there, to be able to try to find a positive outcome to all this. The case has raised concerns about the dangers of hiking alone in remote and unpredictable wilderness areas





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Missing Person Hiking Cape Breton Highlands National Park RCMP Wilderness

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