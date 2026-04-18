Search Underway for Man Who Went Overboard from Carnival Cruise Ship Near Moreton Island

Authorities are conducting an extensive search operation near Moreton Island for a man in his 70s who reportedly went overboard from the Carnival Splendor cruise ship overnight. The incident occurred as the ship was en route to Sydney, and the cruise line is cooperating with the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) and Queensland Police in the ongoing search and rescue efforts. The man was traveling with family, who raised the alarm.

An urgent search and rescue operation is underway off the coast of Queensland, Australia, after a passenger on board the Carnival Splendor cruise ship was reported to have gone overboard near Moreton Island during the night. The missing individual is a man in his 70s, who was a passenger on the vessel as it made its journey from Moreton Island towards its destination in Sydney.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated, but initial reports suggest the man may have intentionally climbed over the ship's safety railing. Carnival Cruise Line has confirmed its full cooperation with the authorities in the search efforts. A spokesperson for the company stated that the male guest was traveling with his family, and it was his family members who alerted the ship’s crew to his possible disappearance. Following the alert, all appropriate authorities were immediately notified. Carnival Cruise Line has pledged to provide full assistance to law enforcement agencies in their investigation once the ship returns to Sydney. In the interim, the company’s Care Team is actively providing support to the guest’s distressed family, and the company expressed its deepest sympathies and prayers for their well-being and that of their loved one. The incident has cast a somber mood over the voyage, with the safety and well-being of the passenger and his family at the forefront of everyone’s concerns. The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) was officially notified of the overboard incident early Saturday morning. The alert indicated that a person had been lost overboard approximately 30 kilometers north-east of Moreton Island. In response, AMSA has mobilized significant resources to conduct the search and rescue operation. This includes deploying two Challenger jets from its Cairns and Melbourne bases, five rescue helicopters drawn from the greater Brisbane metropolitan area, and six surface vessels that are actively scouring the designated search zone. The Queensland Police Service is also providing crucial assistance to AMSA, contributing to the multi-agency effort to locate the missing man. The vastness of the ocean and the challenging conditions are considerable factors in this complex operation, highlighting the urgency and dedication of all involved in the search for the elderly passenger. The focus remains on a swift and successful conclusion to the rescue mission, bringing hope to the concerned family and all those involved in the search. The collective efforts underscore the commitment to maritime safety and the extensive measures taken when such incidents occur at sea, emphasizing the critical role of coordinated response in life-threatening situations





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Man Overboard Cruise Ship Accident Carnival Splendor Moreton Island Search And Rescue

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