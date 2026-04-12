Search Underway for Missing Hiker in Murray-Sunset National Park

Authorities are searching for a 25-year-old hiker, Andy, who went missing after a solo hike in the Murray-Sunset National Park. The search involves multiple agencies, including the Air Wing, Dog Squad, and Search and Rescue Squad, due to concerns about his welfare and inexperience.

Authorities are currently engaged in an intensive search operation within Victoria 's Murray-Sunset National Park , specifically focusing on the area surrounding the Shearers Quarters camping area. The search is for a 25-year-old hiker named Andy, who has been missing since yesterday after embarking on a solo hike .

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Andy had been part of a larger camping group of 14 individuals, but he separated from them around 11:00 AM yesterday to undertake a hike towards the South Australian border, venturing along the Millewa South Bore Track. This particular track is approximately 8 kilometers in length and is situated in the north-western region of Victoria.<\/p>

The search effort is a multi-agency undertaking, involving various specialized units, and is driven by serious concerns regarding Andy's safety and well-being. The delay in his return, combined with his relatively limited hiking experience, has heightened these concerns significantly. The search teams are thoroughly combing the terrain, leveraging the support of specialized resources to enhance their chances of locating Andy and ensuring his safety.<\/p>

The search operation is being spearheaded by the local police force, who have mobilized a diverse range of resources to locate the missing hiker. The Air Wing is providing aerial surveillance, allowing for a broader and more efficient search of the vast landscape. The Dog Squad is deploying specially trained search dogs, which are adept at tracking scents and identifying potential areas of interest. The Mounted Branch is utilizing officers on horseback, who can navigate challenging terrain and cover considerable ground. The Search and Rescue Squad officers, with their specialized skills and equipment, are actively engaged in ground searches. Furthermore, the State Emergency Service is contributing its resources and personnel, providing crucial support to the overall search effort.<\/p>

The coordinated deployment of these different units reflects the gravity of the situation and the commitment of authorities to locate Andy as quickly and safely as possible. The Shearers Quarters camping area serves as the central point of the search, given that this was the location where Andy was last seen and was expected to return. The search teams are utilizing all available information, including Andy's last known route and description, to guide their efforts.<\/p>

Andy was last seen departing from the Shearers Quarters camping area, wearing a black hooded jumper, grey trackpants, and black steel-cap boots, and carrying a black backpack. He is described as being of Asian appearance, approximately 173 centimeters tall, and of a slim build. These details are being circulated to the search teams and anyone who might encounter him.<\/p>

The authorities are appealing to the public for any information that may assist in locating Andy. Any sightings of Andy or any relevant information should be immediately reported to the police. The extended period of time Andy has been missing, coupled with the potential environmental challenges within the Murray-Sunset National Park, necessitates a rapid and comprehensive search effort.<\/p>

The authorities are working tirelessly, coordinating their efforts and resources to locate Andy and ensure his safe return. The terrain within the park is varied, including areas of dense vegetation and potentially challenging topographical features, which adds complexity to the search operation. The ongoing search underscores the commitment of the authorities and the community to locate Andy and ensure his safety.<\/p>





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Missing Hiker Murray-Sunset National Park Search And Rescue Solo Hike Victoria

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