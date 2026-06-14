Sebastia's Struggle: How Israeli Heritage Plans Threaten Palestinian Town and Ancient Sites

In the West Bank town of Sebastia, a large Israeli land expropriation order targets the archaeological site and privately owned olive groves, jeopardizing the town's economy and heritage. A new NIS 250 million government plan promotes development of West Bank heritage sites, framing settlement as a return to a Jewish homeland, while critics say this uses archaeology to displace Palestinians.

The ancient West Bank town of Sebastia stands beside a tell, an archaeological mound shaped by successive civilizations from the Israel ite Kingdom through the Greeks, Romans, Byzantines, Crusaders, and Ottomans.

Tradition holds that beneath these layers lies the tomb of Saint John the Baptist. Palestinian families residing here today trace their roots in the area back hundreds of years, creating what Talya Ezrahi of the Israeli heritage advocacy group Emek Shaveh describes as a wonderful example of historical continuity.

However, this continuity is under threat. In November 2023, the Israeli Civil Administration issued an expropriation order covering 1,800 dunams, nearly 450 acres, of privately owned land around the Sebastia archaeological site. This is the largest antiquities-related land seizure in the West Bank since Israel's occupation began in 1967.

The order encompasses not only the ancient site, which is already on UNESCO's tentative World Heritage list, but also thousands of privately owned olive trees and 550 private plots belonging to residents of Sebastia and the nearby village of Burqa. A new road is planned to redirect tourism through a settler-controlled route, effectively transferring the economic benefits of the site to Israeli settlement communities.

What Israel is planning, says Ezrahi, is to separate the archaeological mound from the town of Sebastia. Their livelihood is based on tourism and includes a large number of their olive trees. It will have an absolutely devastating effect on the Palestinian town. This local threat is part of a broader national policy announced on May 21.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several ministers released a joint statement detailing a NIS 250 million ($122.3 million) plan to develop heritage sites across the West Bank. The statement framed the initiative as part of a revolution in Judea and Samaria, the Israeli term for the West Bank, noting that the government has approved over a hundred new settlements, tens of thousands of housing units, and at least 160 new farms.

Netanyahu explicitly described the plan in territorial terms: Today we are investing in the preservation of our past to secure our future, strengthen our hold on the Land of Israel and pass on to future generations the heritage, identity and historical truth of our people. The statement omitted that these sites sit on land that, under international law, is occupied territory and that the Palestinian families living beside them remain in place.

Sebastia's tour guides, souvenir sellers, and restaurant owners once built their livelihoods around the steady flow of visitors attracted to one of the most historically layered sites in the Middle East. Today, the town's shops are shuttered, its streets quiet, and the land surrounding the Roman columns-olive groves families have tended for generations-is under a confiscation order. They do not have work today, says a local resident.

When we say 30 families, we are talking about 300 people who do not have food, and whose economy is not secured. What has happened in Sebastia is a microcosm of broader trends across the occupied West Bank: from land seizures justified on heritage grounds to constraints on the banking system and the withholding of funds to the Palestinian Authority.

This constitutes a deliberate, multi-layered economic strangulation that has been squeezing Palestinians from almost every direction at once, and at an accelerating pace. For tour guide Zaid Azhari, the personal stakes are concrete. If the Israelis take the area, my family will lose all their olive and apricot trees. One of the main sources of income for people and villagers of Sebastia is the olive groves.

If they take it from them, they take their economic opportunities. Ezrahi, whose organization monitors the use of archaeology and antiquities across the West Bank and East Jerusalem, asserts that Sebastia is not an isolated act but the application of a deliberate and long-developing government policy.

What we've been seeing in the past two decades, and particularly with the present government, is that archaeology has become a tool, a mechanism, to justify settlement and justify the displacement of Palestinians all across the West Bank, she says. The idea that the Jews are the rightful owners of the land-and therefore Jewish settlement is basically a return of Jews to their rightful homeland-is being used as part of a government policy to replace the Palestinians with Jews.

The current Minister of Heritage, Amihai Eliyahu, belongs to Itamar Ben-Gvir's Jewish Power party. Under his watch, Ezrahi notes, the language of archaeology has been deliberately shifted-from antiquities to heritage-in ways that carry profound consequences for how these sites are interpreted and who benefits from them. And it's very powerful-it can become a tool for propaganda





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