A red imported fire ant nest reported by a member of the public in Auburn, more than six kilometres from the Enfield detection site, was destroyed and may be up to 12 months old. Authorities are deploying detection dogs and preparing a biosecurity control order as the investigation into the source continues.

A red imported fire ant nest that could be up to 12 months old has been found in Auburn in Sydney's west, more than six kilometres from the first fire ant nest detected at Enfield.

It is the second time in two months that the invasive insects have been found in the city. Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty said a nest was inspected and treated in Auburn on the weekend after being reported by a member of the public. A state government statement released on Monday said the team destroyed the ants once they were deemed suspect red imported fire ants. Samples were collected and the nest was inspected to assess its condition.

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Experts are suggesting the nest could be around 12 months old, the NSW government said. The Auburn site is outside the current Enfield Intermodal Biosecurity Control Zone and is approximately more than six kilometres from the first detected fire ant nest at Enfield. The first detection came after Commonwealth authorities found the insects at the Enfield Intermodal Logistics Centre in the Inner West on September 23 inside a trap used as part of a detection system.

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Investigation Into Auburn Fire Ant Source

How the ants reached the Auburn site is one part of the investigation. Whether they are from a different infestation or another source than those found at Enfield is also being examined. Biosecurity staff have started surveillance at Auburn, with detection dogs planned to be on site as soon as possible. Properties within 500 metres of the nest will be inspected and those within a two-kilometre radius will be monitored.

A biosecurity control order is being developed. The order covering the Enfield zone involves surveillance within 500 metres of the discovered infestation and targeted surveillance in a two-kilometre radius. Within that zone, there have been 729 reported cases and 120 sites have been inspected by detection dogs. Human movement of materials is the primary way fire ants spread, which is why we are asking everyone to stay alert and report anything suspicious, Ms Moriarty said in a statement.

Public Alert And Biosecurity Surveillance

Everyone has a part to play in biosecurity and I thank the member of the public for reporting this site in Auburn, she said. When the nest in Enfield was detected, chief invasive species officer Scott Charlton said authorities were fairly certain the ants had spread.

We have modelled this previously and there is a 93 per cent chance that the ants will have spread to within 500 metres of that site, and in the two-kilometre area there is another 23 per cent probability that they would have gone that far, he said. Based on experience we have had before with the spread of the ants, we are taking measures to make sure that appropriate treatment and surveillance is done in those areas.

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Dangers Of Invasive Red Imported Fire Ants

Last month Mr Charlton said the ants were among the world's most invasive species. Fire ants are one of the worst invasive species to reach Australia, according to the federal government. Bites from the ants can cause itchy blisters or pustules and lead to the hospitalisation of children and even death. The ants, native to South America, can inflict painful bites that trigger a burning sensation for up to an hour.

They can potentially kill pets, native wildlife, and people sensitive to insect bites. Fire ants were first detected in Queensland in 2001. Previous detections have been made in NSW at South Murwillumbah near the Queensland border in November 2023, at Wardell in the Northern Rivers in January 2024, and at Tweed Heads South in July 2025.