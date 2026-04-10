Second Midwife Charged in Connection to Newborn Death During Newcastle Homebirth

NSW Police have charged a second midwife, Jordan Michaela Holland, with manslaughter following the death of a newborn during a homebirth in Newcastle in 2024. This follows the arrest of Oyebola Coxon last year in relation to the same incident. The case highlights concerns about the provision of care during homebirths and the legal responsibilities of midwives.

New South Wales police have taken further action regarding the tragic death of a newborn in Newcastle during a homebirth in 2024. Following the arrest of Oyebola Coxon last year in connection to the incident, Jordan Michaela Holland has now been arrested and charged with manslaughter. The charges stem from events that occurred in early October 2024 when a midwife attended a home near Newcastle to assist a woman in labor.

Over the course of the subsequent two days, law enforcement alleges that the midwife failed to adequately address complications and disregarded the mother's repeated requests for transfer to a hospital setting. The mother ultimately sought care at John Hunter Hospital on October 4th, where an emergency caesarean section was performed. Both the mother and the newborn boy suffered substantial medical complications as a result of the events. The baby boy, sadly, succumbed to those complications and passed away on October 10th. The NSW police investigations indicate serious failures in the care provided during the homebirth process, leading to the charges of manslaughter against both midwives involved. This underscores the need for careful consideration of homebirth settings and the associated risks. The case is a grim reminder of the vital importance of prompt response to complications and the paramountcy of maternal and infant health. The initial investigation which led to the arrest of Oyebola Coxon involved charges of manslaughter and reckless grievous bodily harm. Holland was denied bail and appeared in court, highlighting the gravity of the accusations. Coxon’s case is scheduled for committal on April 15th, indicating that legal proceedings are progressing. The case brings increased attention to the role of midwives in homebirths, the provision of safe medical care and the legal responsibilities of medical professionals





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Second midwife charged with manslaughter after failed Newcastle homebirthJordan Michaela Holland is the second midwife charged with manslaughter over the death of a baby after a failed homebirth in Newcastle.

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