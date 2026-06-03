Second Trial Begins for Accused Killer of Former US Beauty Queen in Australia

Handwritten notes from Priscilla Brooten expressing gratitude for being alive are read in court as Mark Sheridan Waden faces his second murder trial after the first was aborted due to juror misconduct.

Handwritten notes by a US citizen, in which she expressed gratitude for being alive, have been read to a jury during the second trial of her alleged killer.

Mark Sheridan Waden faces charges for the murder of his then-girlfriend, Priscilla Brooten, a former beauty queen from the United States who relocated to Australia in 2005. Waden, who has pleaded not guilty to the murder, began dating Brooten in 2016 after they met while he was teaching Zumba classes. The prosecution's case in the second Supreme Court trial, which began on Wednesday, follows the abrupt termination of the first trial on Tuesday afternoon due to juror misconduct.

The Crown prosecutor, Andrew Walklate, asserted that Brooten was killed after a heated argument with Waden. On July 5, 2018, Brooten discovered messages from Waden to other women, including a younger colleague named Desiree Hatzipapas, with whom he had started a relationship, the court heard. Walklate further stated that the day after Brooten went missing, Waden made inquiries about digging a trench on his property, claiming to contractors that the council was pressuring him.

The day after her alleged disappearance and murder, he posted online, urgently requesting digging equipment. Walklate presented the jury with photographs of Waden's car pulling a trailer with a wheelie bin attached. He also noted that Waden had messaged about washing the bin. The prosecution's evidence relies on messages in which Waden discussed dumping over 800 kilograms of soil at a Brisbane tip and purchasing items from Bunnings, such as two tarpaulins and rope.

Walklate referenced numerous messages exchanged between Waden and his new girlfriend, Hatzipapas, as well as Brooten's former boyfriend, Steve Thompson. He also read excerpts from Brooten's journal, describing her struggles, hopes, and plans to address those struggles, including her relationship with Waden. The court heard that Brooten wrote about her desire for a healthy relationship, stating, I can do it, I am strong. I won't give up on my recovery.

Walklate described Brooten as a dedicated Zumba participant who often performed at the front of the class, serving as an example for others to follow. He emphasized that the prosecution would rely on Waden's lies, including false claims to fellow Zumba attendees about Brooten's whereabouts and to police about how the relationship ended.

Waden allegedly told people that immigration officials were searching for Brooten, that she was in Australia illegally, and that he believed she had been deported and had stolen money from him. He also claimed that nasty people were after her for money. The defense barrister, James Godbolt, argued that the prosecution's case is based on conjecture and lacks evidence linking Waden to Brooten's death.

He pointed out that Brooten had multiple aliases and had lived in the country under the radar for many years, questioning whether she might have left the country under another name or taken her own life. Godbolt urged the jury to use common sense, asking whether anyone would hire an outsider to dig a hole after killing their partner and instruct them to make it only 40 centimeters wide.

He noted that Waden went to work on July 6 and that there is no forensic evidence connecting him to the killing. On Tuesday afternoon, the jury was discharged by Justice Peter Callaghan after a juror disclosed conducting online searches against instructions. Callaghan gave detailed instructions to the new jury on Wednesday, cautioning them against independent research. He highlighted the significant costs and pressures involved in a murder trial, emphasizing the unfairness of the delay caused by juror misconduct.

He also warned about the reliability of AI and internet sources, urging the jury to avoid external influences. The trial is expected to continue with further evidence and testimony





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Murder Trial Juror Misconduct Priscilla Brooten Mark Sheridan Waden Zumba

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