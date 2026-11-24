A witness known as 'Ian Doyle' will testify anonymously at Queensland's CFMEU inquiry about illegal payments, standover tactics, and drug-fuelled parties, while former director-general Michael De'Ath denies sacking a deputy to placate the union.

A witness has been granted permission to appear before Queensland's CFMEU inquiry from a secret location, using a pseudonym and technology to hide his identity, as he gives evidence about improper and illegal payments, standover tactics, and wild, drug-fuelled parties.

The witness, who will be known as 'Ian Doyle', had operated in and around the construction industry for many years throughout Australia, counsel assisting the inquiry Eddy Gisonda, KC, said on Tuesday. Gisonda said there was precedent for such an allowance, dating back to the Fitzgerald Inquiry into police corruption in the era of Queensland premier Joh Bjelke-Petersen.

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Historical Precedent For Identity Protection

'These are different times to 1987, when a former sex worker, using the alias of Katherine James, gave evidence to the Fitzgerald Commission of Inquiry into Possible Illegal Activities and Associated Police Misconduct,' he said. 'On that occasion, the witness gave evidence behind a wooden screen that was erected in the hearing room, and the witness was also given a wig and glasses to protect her identity as she walked to and from court.

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It was a highly risky endeavour, but the technology was simply not available to protect her.

' Doyle's appearance would be obscured and his voice modulated during his evidence, which would be streamed on delay, and the courtroom would be closed to all but a handful of commission staff in case the technology failed. 'His role will not be identified. He can give evidence of improper and illegal payments. He can give evidence of standover tactics.

Allegations Of Illegal Payments And Parties

He can give evidence of wild, drug-fuelled parties,' Gisonda said.

'His evidence reveals an industry that is plagued by significant problems. His evidence will show that these problems are the fault of senior unionists, contractors, and shady and dangerous third-party operatives, otherwise known as industry fixers.

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' Gisonda said Doyle's personal safety, along with those close to him, would be at 'serious risk' if his identity became known outside the commission's confines. Commissioner Stuart Wood, KC, agreed to the request and gave the order late on Tuesday morning, with Doyle set to appear on Wednesday morning. Earlier, former Department of Industrial Relations director-general Michael De'Ath denied sacking one of his deputies to placate the CFMEU, and trying to protect his former minister, Grace Grace.

Disputed Reasons For Deputy Director General Sacking

Former Office of Industrial Relations deputy director-general Kym Bancroft was removed in 2023 amid concerns over possible conflicts of interest. However, counsel assisting the inquiry Dimitri Ternovski put it to De'Ath the real reason for Bancroft's sacking was 'to placate the CFMEU, who really hated Ms Bancroft' - a charge De'Ath emphatically rejected.

Bancroft had previously overseen the removal of Workplace Health and Safety Queensland construction compliance and field services director Helen Burgess, who was regarded as being favoured by elements of the CFMEU. Bancroft earlier told the inquiry De'Ath told her the decision to end the triage system had come from Grace.

'I put it to you, Mr De'Ath, that you did tell Ms Bancroft that the minister had made the call to end triage, just like she said you did,' Ternovski said on Tuesday. De'Ath responded: 'I don't believe I did say that at all. ' He was given a contempt warning.