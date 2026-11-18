US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet for the first time together at a villa near the APEC summit in Shenzhen, with nuclear arms, Ukraine and Iran on an uncertain agenda.

The world's three most powerful nuclear leaders are preparing to make history by meeting for the first time. US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a trilateral summit on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in China's southern city of Shenzhen.

The meeting is not happening at the summit itself, but at a five-star villa 30 minutes' drive away. China is billing the talks as one of groundbreaking significance that will promote world peace and stability. The Chinese foreign ministry says the meeting will cover topics of groundbreaking significance. China and Russia have not confirmed any talking points but have expressed lofty aspirations for in-depth exchanges that would be symbolic and significant.

Also read Putin Trump Xi Hold First Trilateral Summit at APEC in Shenzhen

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said the three presidents will have an in-depth exchange of views on safeguarding world peace and enabling strategic stability in major-country relations but would not provide specific details. Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov pointed to the significance and symbolism of this meeting.

He said it has been agreed that the meeting should be structured in the spirit of the mutual understanding and alliance between our three countries during World War II, with an emphasis on our countries' cooperation in the establishment of the United Nations. Most of what is known about potential agenda items comes from the White House, which has identified key issues including nuclear arms control and the wars in Ukraine and Iran.

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Trump Seeks New Nuclear Arms Agreement With China

America has a clear goal of forming a new arms agreement with Russia and China. Russia currently has the world's largest arsenal of nuclear warheads, followed closely by the United States, with China's rapidly expanding cache sitting significantly behind. China has little interest in curbing its stockpile of 600 nuclear warheads when the US and Russia possess more than 5000 warheads each.

The agreement between America and Russia capping strategic nuclear arsenals, called the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, lapsed in February this year. The United Nations has urged both sides to agree to a new framework without delay, but Trump has been reluctant to sign a new agreement unless it also included China. A White House spokeswoman said Trump would use the meeting to discuss a reduction of nuclear weapons in the world.

This proliferation, President Trump believes, is very dangerous, said White House representative Olivia Wales. However, experts told the ABC they do not expect much to be decided on nuclear arsenals. China has historically railed against being part of the agreement and views its arsenal as significantly less than Russia's and America's. Russia, too, has been vague on what it would like to discuss in the summit.

Summit Agenda May Include Wars In Ukraine And Iran

The wars in Iran and Ukraine may also be on the agenda. There have been concerns Trump could use the meeting to discuss an end to the conflict in Ukraine without Kyiv in the room. When speaking to reporters about the meeting earlier this week, the US president said he was ready to discuss his favourite subject, Ukraine, which the Kremlin also supports.

It could be an uncomfortable moment for China, which has claimed neutrality in the war despite its close ties with Russia. NATO allies have accused Beijing of providing material support for the war with the export of dual-use goods, though China has consistently maintained it is not supplying Moscow. It is unclear what role the superpower would play in potentially bringing the war to an end.

China's assistance in the US and Israeli-led war in Iran may be a little more clearer, with Trump potentially turning to Beijing, an ally of Tehran, to help end that conflict or to pressure Iran to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Beijing is the main buyer of Iran's oil and its largest trading partner, and it also wants to see an end to the conflict.

But it is unlikely to want to embroil itself in a protracted conflict and has previously avoided wading into ceasefire negotiations. Despite low expectations for any key deliverables from this summit, each leader is coming into this with their own goals and ambitions. This summit demonstrates the multi-polarity of international politics today, said Wi Xinbo, director at the Center for American Studies at Fudan University.

Xi Jinping Hopes To Emerge As Key Powerbroker

This means that there is no longer a unipolar world, and the US has to respect and recognise the role and importance of China and Russia in international affairs. Xi, who has spent years building his image and position as a serious geopolitical and diplomatic powerbroker, hopes to emerge as the only person able to bring together these three countries together for a historic moment.

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Xi gains an opportunity to look like the pivot player in international politics, sitting alongside his closest partner on the world stage, Russia, to negotiate with a remarkably friendly American leader. Putin is elevated by simply having a seat at the table. His presence is legitimised by Trump who has declared he wants to discuss my favourite subject, Ukraine, aligning his priorities with the man America and its allies are helping Kyiv fight. Trump also wants denuclearisation on the agenda.

But this is a non-starter for Beijing. For Trump, coming off bruising midterm elections, he will want to portray strength alongside other strongmen. Mr Trump gains a bit in being able to have a platform to demonstrate some deal-making, maybe advancing some talks on Ukraine, possibly nuclear arms control, said Han Shen Lin, China managing director for The Asia Group. But his pay-off depends more on actually producing a tangible result, which is a pretty high ask.

APEC Leaders Navigate Delicate Photo Opportunities With Putin

For the other APEC leaders, the next two days will involve their own delicate choreography. Photos that can be avoided will matter as much as those that cannot. Anthony Albanese, along with Canada and New Zealand's leaders, looks set to share the frame with Putin in this year's APEC group photo, despite unease at doing so. Albanese won't rule out a photo with Putin.

The prime minister says he will consider the wishes of his Chinese hosts about the prospect of a summit family photo that could include Russia's Vladimir Putin. Penny Wong dodged similar optics at last month's G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Miami, when Australia, Canada and European countries avoided being photographed with Putin. But the political dynamics are different in China, where face-saving is a virtue, and a protest by the three countries would scandalise Xi's summit.

No one wants to annoy China too much. We just have make sure that nobody's standing next to the war criminal, says a diplomatic source, referring to Putin. Much of APEC's machinations happen behind closed doors. But there are opportunities for keen-eyed photographers or an accidental photobomb, as leaders mingle and take selfies at a gala dinner on Wednesday night, and ferry to and from the APEC venue.

The annual APEC summit has appeared almost nostalgic in its bid for relevancy in recent years, clutching to anodyne themes of shared futures and connectedness through trade even as tectonic geopolitical ruptures threaten to drag the global economy into the abyss. This year's slogan is Prosper together. The three presidents are poised to give the world a photo it has never seen before. Prosper together.

Or maybe apart. But perhaps for Albanese, on the other side of the room and as far out of frame as possible.