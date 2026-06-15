Secret US‑Iran Accord Opens Hormuz Toll Free, UK Tightens Child Online Safety, Australian Drones Get Permanent Shark Patrol Permission, Economic Sentiment Remains Low

A confidential peace deal between the United States and Iran will temporarily open the Strait of Hormuz without tolls, while the British prime minister pushes ahead with a ban on social media for under‑sixteens and tighter gaming rules. In Australia, drone use for shark monitoring at Coogee beach receives a permanent exemption, and new polls reveal deep pessimism about the national economy and the federal budget.

The United States and Iran have reached a secret peace accord that will see the strategic Strait of Hormuz opened without tolls for a period of sixty days.

American officials say the temporary free‑pass is intended to restore the flow of oil and commerce while a longer‑term arrangement is negotiated. The agreement, signed electronically by the US president, the vice president and Iran's parliamentary speaker, will be made public at the time of the formal signing ceremony expected in Geneva later this week. The deal marks a dramatic shift in relations after years of tension and sanctions that have choked one of the world's most important shipping lanes.

In the United Kingdom the new prime minister has announced a sweeping set of measures aimed at protecting children from online harms. Under the proposal all social media platforms that allow users under sixteen to create accounts will be banned, and tighter controls will be placed on gaming and live‑streaming services that enable strangers to contact minors. The prime minister said the reforms will give children their childhood back by reducing screen time and improving safety.

Industry representatives warned that a blanket ban could drive young users onto unregulated and potentially more dangerous networks, arguing that targeted protections and better age verification would be more effective. In Australia a major regulatory change is set to enable the state lifeguard organisation to operate drones permanently over Coogee beach for shark surveillance. After negotiations with the civil aviation safety authority the organisation will receive a specific exemption allowing regular flights along the flight path to the nearby airport.

The chief executive stressed that safety protocols will remain in place, including coordination with the flight tower and the use of spotters, but the new permission will provide consistent aerial monitoring of shark activity in a popular swimming area. Public confidence in the national economy remains deeply pessimistic. Recent surveys show only nine per cent of respondents expect the economy to improve in the next month, while a majority anticipate either a decline or no change.

Long‑term outlooks are similarly bleak, with just a quarter believing conditions will get better over the next year. Confidence in the federal budget is also low; less than a quarter of households view the budget as beneficial, and a similar proportion see it as detrimental for the country as a whole. The data highlight a widespread sense of uncertainty about fiscal policy and economic prospects across the population





brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Strait Of Hormuz UK Child Safety Law Australian Drone Exemption Economic Sentiment US Iran Peace Deal

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump says he’ll sign deal with Iran to reopen Hormuz on SundayIran’s foreign ministry publicly cautioned that the timeline could be slower.

Read more »

Trump Claims Iran Deal to End War and Reopen Strait of HormuzDonald Trump announced via Truth Social that a deal with Iran to end the war will be signed on Sunday, with the Strait of Hormuz opening immediately. Iranian officials gave a different timeline but expressed optimism. Trump also claimed the deal prevents Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, while a separate note mentions the removal of Trump's name from the Kennedy Center.

Read more »

US and Iran Reach Peace Deal, Naval Blockade on Strait of Hormuz to be LiftedThe US president has ordered a naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz be lifted as the US and Iran have reached an agreement to end the war with a ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more »

US and Iran Agree to Peace Deal Amid Uncertainty Over Strait of Hormuz and Nuclear ProgramThe United States and Iran have announced an agreement on a peace deal, but key details remain unclear including the status of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's nuclear program, and the inclusion of Lebanon. President Trump declared the opening of the strait and removal of the US blockade, yet later said it was contingent on a deal. Global oil prices dropped on the news despite ongoing uncertainties about safety and infrastructure. Mediators emphasize an immediate end to hostilities on all fronts, but Israel's exclusion and continued military actions raise questions about implementation.

Read more »