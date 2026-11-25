A construction industry veteran known as Ian Doyle testified from a secret location about drug-fuelled sex parties and schemes to funnel money to CFMEU officials, during Queensland's inquiry into the union.

A construction industry veteran has described drug-fuelled sex parties and schemes to funnel money to union officials during explosive testimony at Queensland's inquiry into the CFMEU.

The witness, given the pseudonym Ian Doyle to protect his safety, gave his testimony from a secret location on Wednesday, with voice-altering technology used to mask his identity. Doyle's testimony was heard before a closed courtroom and streamed online on delay. Doyle said a company, referred to only as Subcontractor A, paid off CFMEU officials in exchange for information about jobs in the pipeline.

Also read Secret Witness 'Ian Doyle' to Testify at Queensland CFMEU Inquiry

Drug-Fuelled Sex Party Described

Subcontractor A booked out a full floor of a Surfers Paradise hotel, where all sorts of debauchery happened during a party in 2010. I witnessed topless women, fully naked women, drugs, alcohol, numerous people snorting cocaine off naked women and witnessed gambling on how far a naked woman could push a ping-pong ball with her vagina down the corridor of the hotel, he said. I witnessed sexual activity between people and naked women.

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Doyle said he was personally introduced to people representing major building companies, including Multiplex, Lendlease, Hutchinson Builders and BMD, at the party. Most of those companies are involved in Queensland Olympic projects - Lendlease is delivering the athletes' village at Bowen Hill, Hutchinson Builders. It was a reward for them giving the subcontractor work, or potential future work, Doyle said. Gold Coast City Council employees were also at the party, Doyle said.

Subcontractor A have just secured a major event in Queensland, and this was a reward for them and their help and assistance in them securing that event, he said. Doyle said he saw marijuana, blue pills on a dish, other pills in strips but mostly cocaine, everywhere at the party. Some of the attendees looked like bikies, Doyle said, some like respected businessmen and some like a normal run-of-the-mill person.

Union Officials Introduced At Event

I was introduced to numerous union officials, senior officials from the Queensland CFMEU and BLF [Builders Labourers Federation] organisers, he said. I was introduced to a senior organiser from the Victorian branch of the CFMEU, and numerous shop stewards [delegates]. Doyle also outlined a scheme by which subcontractors in both Queensland and Victoria would hide payments to union officials through overseas transactions.

The scheme was to pay union officials via international accounts and to make payments overseas, and for those officials to have access to credit cards that would allow them to withdraw it in Australia, whilst the money was overseas, he said. The plan was to purchase equipment from overseas to get containers full of different sorts of equipment, but for those containers to be empty and for no equipment to arrive - for large amounts of money to be transferred for that purchase, and then that money was to be put into account overseas.

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Doyle's testimony was heard before a closed courtroom and streamed online on delay. The inquiry continues. The witness described the party as a reward for Subcontractor A securing a major event in Queensland. He said the debauchery included sexual activity and drug use.

The companies represented at the party are involved in major projects, including the Queensland Olympic athletes' village. The scheme involved hiding payments through international accounts and empty containers. The inquiry is examining allegations of corruption within the CFMEU.