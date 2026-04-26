Security Incident at White House Correspondents’ Dinner: Trump and Melania Safe

A shooting incident near the White House Correspondents’ Dinner prompted a rapid response from the Secret Service, ensuring the safety of President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. One suspect is in custody, and a law enforcement officer sustained a minor injury.

A concerning security incident unfolded during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner held Saturday evening in Washington D.C. , prompting a swift response from the United States Secret Service .

The incident occurred near the main magnetometer screening area at the Washington Hilton ballroom, where the annual event was taking place. Initial reports indicated shots fired, causing immediate chaos and prompting guests, including journalists and dignitaries, to seek cover under tables. The Secret Service acted decisively, drawing their weapons and rapidly evacuating White House pool reporters from the immediate area.

The primary focus of the Secret Service was, and remains, the safety and security of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, as well as all attendees present at the dinner. According to a statement released by Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi, the agency is currently conducting a thorough investigation into the shooting incident.

Guglielmi confirmed that both the President and First Lady are safe and unharmed, reassuring the public that all individuals under the protection of the Secret Service were also secure. Law enforcement officials have taken one individual into custody in connection with the incident. While the condition of those potentially involved is still being assessed, preliminary reports suggest that a law enforcement officer sustained a non-life-threatening injury, having been struck by a bullet that was stopped by their bullet-resistant vest.

The swift action of the Secret Service and other law enforcement personnel undoubtedly prevented a potentially far more serious outcome. The atmosphere within the ballroom was understandably one of fear and confusion as the incident unfolded, with many attendees describing a scene of panic and uncertainty. The immediate priority was to ensure the safety of everyone present and to secure the area.

Following the incident, President Trump addressed the nation via his Truth Social platform, stating that the First Lady, Vice President, and all Cabinet members were in perfect condition. He indicated plans to provide a more detailed statement within the next half hour and announced the intention to reschedule the White House Correspondents’ Dinner within the next 30 days.

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, who was present at the dinner, provided a firsthand account of the harrowing experience, describing being within a few feet of the shooter. Blitzer recounted witnessing a “very, very serious weapon” and the immediate fear that gripped him as shots were fired. He emphasized his proximity to the shooter and the terrifying nature of the situation, expressing relief at his own safety.

The incident has raised serious questions about security protocols at high-profile events and will likely lead to a review of existing measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future. The Secret Service is committed to a full and transparent investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and to ensure the continued safety of those they protect. The quick response and apprehension of a suspect are testaments to their dedication and professionalism





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