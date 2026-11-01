Australia's national security watchdog warns that racists, misogynists and conspiracy theorists may escape prosecution unless the terrorism definition is overhauled. Attorney-General Michelle Rowland says the government will consider the 400-page report, but ASIO and the AFP resist change.

Australia's national security watchdog has warned that authorities will struggle to lock up racists, misogynists and conspiracy theorists plotting violent acts unless the September 11-era terrorism definition is overhauled.

The monitor says the current definition fails to reflect the murky ideologies driving modern extremism. The watchdog wants to strip an explicit reference to religion from the national terrorism definition. He says the change would improve social cohesion and deprive radical groups such as the Islamic State (IS) of a misplaced sense of legitimacy. Attorney-General Michelle Rowland said the government would consider the findings of the monitor's 400-page report.

Also read Australia's Security Watchdog Recommends Removing Religion from Terrorism Definition

However, senior ministers, spy agency ASIO and the Australian Federal Police have resisted the idea of changing the current terror definition. Police recently charged a Sydney man with terror offences after allegedly finding IS-inspired extremism material. The case highlights the debate over how terrorism is defined and prosecuted in Australia. A different definition will make it easier to frame prosecutions and have a common test for juries, judges, and police, the monitor said.

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Ideology is one of those words that if it is not defined, no one is quite sure what it means, the monitor said, adding that many members of the public have a 10- to 20-year-old view of terrorism. Lawyer Rita Jabri Markwell, who co-ordinated a submission to the review from 15 Australian-Muslim associations, said the current definition had directly led to increasing rates of hatred directed at Muslims.

She called it catastrophic from a public policy perspective and said it had caused spectacular harm to the Muslim community. Markwell said she was disturbed by reports of Qurans and prayer mats being confiscated at home addresses and being used to build terror cases.

Conviction Rates and Other Ideologies

The monitor's report found that since the current definition was introduced in 2002, initial prosecutions for cases involving the use of violence to advance racist, nationalist and other ideological causes have only had a 50 per cent conviction rate. That compares to 84 per cent for violent acts linked to IS.

So-called other ideologies now account for around a third of the ASIO and AFP caseload and at least five of the nine people charged in the first seven months of this year for terrorism offences. The Criminal Code currently defines terrorism as an action or threat of action that intends to advance a political, religious, or ideological cause.

The monitor argued ideology should be defined as a set of beliefs or ideas, that may or may not be coherent, that relate to how the world or society is, or should be, understood. Motives related to nationalism, politics, faith, philosophy or the superiority of a particular group would be singled out as examples. The religious motivation for terrorism would be subsumed under ideology in the new proposed definition.

A summary of the report states that requiring proof that an act was intended to advance a religious cause glorifies and gives false credibility to offenders and stigmatises religious communities. It adds that those claiming to be acting for a religious cause will still be able to be effectively prosecuted. The monitor said groups such as IS want to be seen as religious warriors and want to be seen as doing holy work.

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Community Trust and Religious Policing

The government is committed to ensuring the definition of terrorism is sufficiently broad to respond to current and future threats, the Attorney-General said. Sheikh Wesam Charkawi, an expert in countering violent extremism, said that including religion in the definition had resulted in a form of thought-policing emerging. Because terrorism has been framed as a Muslim problem, authorities will effectively police people based on what they write, read and say, he said.

In reality, this does not make anyone safer, Charkawi said. It actually erodes trust and misdirects counterterrorism away from the real drivers of violence, he said, pointing to research showing social disconnection, mental health and family background were greater indicators of violent extremism. He said self-censorship had become rampant in the Muslim community, with everyday Muslims thinking twice and three times before they speak.

Parents had become fearful about seeking help with everyday questions, he said, adding that there are no more safe spaces for Muslims. Reverend Michael Stead, the Anglican bishop of South Sydney, backed the recommendations. He argued that singling out religion was redundant and that de-emphasising it in favour of ideology would improve social cohesion.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said earlier this year he was comfortable with the current terrorism definition and that it worked well with those used by international partners. ASIO backed retaining the current definition, including the mention of religion. Obscuring such motivations could consequently risk the implementation of effective interventions or preventative actions, with potentially catastrophic consequences, the agency warned in a submission to the review.

Government and Security Agency Response

ASIO noted that 13 of the 16 terrorist attacks Australia had experienced since 2014 were religiously motivated, including 12 acts of Islamist violent extremism and one act of Christian violent extremism. The AFP also defended the current definition, saying it was clear and has been well tested in Australian courts over many years. The AFP said the definition aligns with the definitions utilised by our key international law enforcement partners.