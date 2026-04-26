Security Scare at White House Correspondents’ Dinner: President Trump Evacuated

President Trump and Vice President Vance were evacuated from the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner following reports of possible gunfire. No injuries were immediately reported, and a suspect is reportedly in custody. A full investigation is underway.

A significant security incident unfolded at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington D.C. on Saturday evening, prompting the immediate evacuation of President Donald Trump , Vice President JD Vance, First Lady Melania Trump, and numerous high-ranking administration officials.

The event, attended by approximately 2600 guests including journalists, politicians, and dignitaries, was abruptly interrupted by reports of possible gunfire in the vicinity of the banquet hall. Initial reports suggest the incident occurred outside the room where the president and other officials were actively engaged in dinner. The Secret Service, along with other law enforcement agencies, responded with swift and decisive action, immediately securing the area and initiating a comprehensive investigation.

The atmosphere within the banquet hall descended into chaos as guests reacted to the alarming reports of shots fired. Pool reports indicate that Secret Service agents were heard shouting commands such as “shots fired” and “out of the way, sir! ” directing attendees to take cover. Hundreds of individuals instinctively ducked under tables, seeking protection from potential harm.

Waitstaff, equally alarmed, quickly moved towards the front of the dining hall, adding to the sense of urgency and panic. While the situation unfolded, communication among the security personnel was evident through radio transmissions, with one agent announcing that a suspect was taken into custody. Fortunately, preliminary assessments indicate that neither President Trump nor Vice President Vance sustained any injuries during the incident. An Associated Press source confirmed that both leaders were uninjured.

However, the immediate priority remained ensuring the safety and well-being of all attendees and thoroughly investigating the circumstances surrounding the reported gunfire. This marks President Trump’s first attendance at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner during his presidency, making the incident particularly noteworthy. The investigation is currently underway to determine the precise nature of the incident, the source of the gunfire, and the motives behind any potential malicious intent.

Law enforcement officials are meticulously reviewing security footage, interviewing witnesses, and analyzing evidence collected from the scene. The Secret Service is leading the investigation, collaborating with other federal and local agencies to ensure a comprehensive and thorough examination of all aspects of the event. The White House has released a statement acknowledging the incident and expressing gratitude to the Secret Service for their rapid response and dedication to protecting the president and other officials.

The statement also emphasized the importance of a full and transparent investigation to ascertain the facts and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. The incident has raised concerns about security protocols at high-profile events and is likely to prompt a review of existing measures to enhance protection for dignitaries and attendees. The White House Correspondents’ Association has also expressed its shock and concern over the incident, offering its full cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

The event, traditionally a lighthearted affair, has been overshadowed by this serious security breach, leaving attendees and the nation deeply unsettled. The focus now shifts to understanding what transpired and reinforcing security measures to safeguard future events





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Donald Trump White House Security Incident Evacuation White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner Secret Service JD Vance Shooting Washington D.C.

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