Selma Blair Apologizes and Pleads Not Guilty to Assault Charges in Mid-Flight Incident

Selma Blair has apologized for anyone she hurt or frightened and pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree assault after an incident on a Delta flight from Los Angeles to New York.

Selma Blair has spoken publicly for the first time since being charged with assault following a mid-flight incident, saying she is so sorry to anyone she hurt, frightened or alarmed.

Blair pleaded not guilty to state assault charges over allegations she kicked a nurse and a police officer after an incident involving crew members on a Delta flight from Los Angeles to New York earlier this month. In an Instagram video, Blair said: I know I have been quiet for a couple weeks since October 11. And you deserve to hear from me directly, and I am sorry that it has taken this long.

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There is a legal matter going on, and my lawyers have asked me to not say anything about that day, and I am listening to them. She added that she is taking the matter very seriously. The actor said the very simple and truest thing she knows about herself is that not one day ever has she intended to hurt or frighten anyone.

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She said: And so to the people that I disappointed, that I hurt, I frightened, that I alarmed, I am so sorry. She also expressed appreciation for everyone who had reached out in support since the incidents. Blair assured fans that her service dog Scout, who accompanied her on the flight, was doing well. She said: It has meant everything to me and my son, who is my world, as is Scout, who is also OK.

She concluded: So, right now I am going to be taking care of my health. And my son. And thinking of you all with my gratitude and love. Blair, 54, was detained by police when the flight landed in New York and was taken to hospital for evaluation.

Assault Charges Against Blair Detail

A police officer taking her to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center alleged in charging documents that while securing Blair to a stretcher, the actor pulled one of her legs from the straps and kicked her repeatedly around the face, neck and chest, causing serious pain and substantial swelling. Later, a nurse moving Blair said the actor kicked her in the chest. Two flight attendants reported injuries, and one was taken to a hospital, according to the Port Authority.

The actor was charged with two counts of second-degree assault over alleged incidents involving a Port Authority police officer and a nurse. She is accused of kicking a Port Authority police officer who took her to the hospital and a nurse at the hospital later.

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Blair was arraigned on two counts of second-degree assault late the following day at a court in Queens, where a judge set her bail at 20,000 dollars cash or 60,000 dollars bond and set the next hearing for January. Her lawyer Shawn Barnes told the judge that her actions were not intentional. He said the actor missed several doses of a powerful medication that controls severe neurological symptoms, according to the New York Daily News and New York Post.

Medical Emergency Explains Actions

Mr Barnes said she boarded the flight in Los Angeles amid a heavy workload and hit her head during the flight. Blair revealed in 2018 she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disorder that attacks healthy cells in the central nervous system, according to the National Institutes of Health. She got the Labrador service dog five years ago.

Her attorney stated in court her actions were the result of a medical emergency, citing diagnoses of multiple sclerosis and Parkinsonism. At her October 12 arraignment, her attorney told the judge he does not believe the assault was intentional and the star had missed several doses of medication and also fell and hit her head on the flight. Blair's representative separately said in a statement Blair had experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct.

Blair has not commented further on the specifics of the legal case, citing her lawyers advice. The next hearing is scheduled for January, and she remains free on bail. Her apology and plea mark her first public statements since the incident.