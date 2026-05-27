Selwyn Cobbo Returns, But Reece Walsh's Omission Sparks Concern

The Queensland team has announced its squad for the upcoming Origin series, with Selwyn Cobbo returning to the team. However, the omission of Reece Walsh has sparked concern among fans and experts. The reasoning behind Walsh's omission is reportedly due to concerns around his confidence since returning from a broken jaw. Meanwhile, the Origin series is a significant event in the rugby league calendar, with the best players from Queensland and New South Wales competing against each other. The series has a long history, with the first game played in 1911. The Origin series is known for its intense rivalry and physicality, with many players suffering injuries during the series.

It's great to see Selwyn Cobbo back in the Queensland team, but dropping Reece Walsh - the biggest x-factor in the game - is hard to understand.

Agreed Phil. The reasoning for Walsh being brushed that's emerged from Maroons camp is concern around his confidence since he's come back to the NRL from a broken jaw. If that's the feedback Walsh has given Billy Slater himself then it's hard to argue. But personally, I would have Walsh on the bench ahead of Ezra Mam as your play making cover.

I know who I'd prefer to see coming on from a NSW perspective late in the contest. Over the past 18 Origins, an outside back or half has been forced out of the game and not returned 14 times. Odds-on, one of Matt Burton, Casey McLean, Ezra Mam and Gehamat Shibasaki will see game time tonight.

That's right, the Origin gods have cursed Moses once more, with the Parramatta halfback tearing his hamstring at training two days out from game one. It's another stroke of bad luck for Moses when it comes to the Origin arena, with the 30-year-old fracturing his back in game three of the 2021 series, fracturing his foot before game one of the 2024 series, and tearing his calf in camp ahead of game two of the 2025 series.

Good evening footy fanatics, temporary fans and everyone else in between. Finally, it's Origin time. It feels like only yesterday I was manically typing away as Tom Dearden scored in the 73rd minute of game three to seal a 2025 series victory for the Maroons. Billie Ederhere to take you through every try, captain's challenge, sin bin and bone-crunching tackle for this evening's match which kicks-off at 8.05pm.

Until then, we'll be answering your reader questions, bringing you insights from the ground, and providing you with any breaking news that happens between now and kick-off. The Origin series is a significant event in the rugby league calendar, with the best players from Queensland and New South Wales competing against each other. The series has a long history, with the first game played in 1911.

The Origin series is known for its intense rivalry and physicality, with many players suffering injuries during the series. The series is also a showcase for the best players in the game, with many players using the series as an opportunity to showcase their skills and secure a spot in the Australian team. The Origin series is a highly anticipated event, with many fans eagerly awaiting the start of the series.

The series is also a major event for the rugby league community, with many fans attending the games and following the series on social media. The Origin series is a significant event in the rugby league calendar, with the best players from Queensland and New South Wales competing against each other. The series has a long history, with the first game played in 1911.

The Origin series is known for its intense rivalry and physicality, with many players suffering injuries during the series. The series is also a showcase for the best players in the game, with many players using the series as an opportunity to showcase their skills and secure a spot in the Australian team. The Origin series is a highly anticipated event, with many fans eagerly awaiting the start of the series.

The series is also a major event for the rugby league community, with many fans attending the games and following the series on social media. The Origin series is a significant event in the rugby league calendar, with the best players from Queensland and New South Wales competing against each other. The series has a long history, with the first game played in 1911.

The Origin series is known for its intense rivalry and physicality, with many players suffering injuries during the series. The series is also a showcase for the best players in the game, with many players using the series as an opportunity to showcase their skills and secure a spot in the Australian team. The Origin series is a highly anticipated event, with many fans eagerly awaiting the start of the series.

The series is also a major event for the rugby league community, with many fans attending the games and following the series on social media. The Origin series is a significant event in the rugby league calendar, with the best players from Queensland and New South Wales competing against each other. The series has a long history, with the first game played in 1911.

The Origin series is known for its intense rivalry and physicality, with many players suffering injuries during the series. The series is also a showcase for the best players in the game, with many players using the series as an opportunity to showcase their skills and secure a spot in the Australian team. The Origin series is a highly anticipated event, with many fans eagerly awaiting the start of the series.

The series is also a major event for the rugby league community, with many fans attending the games and following the series on social media





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