Senate Committee Confirmation Hearing on David Brat's Appointment as US Envoy to Australia

David Brat, a somewhat unexpected pick described as a 'bargain-bin ambassador', faced a Senate committee confirmation hearing to become the US envoy to Australia. The hearing focused on his chosen key focus areas, including critical minerals and commercial diplomacy, defence cooperation, and partnership in the Indo-Pacific region.

David Brat , a Republican former house representative from Virginia, faced a senate committee confirmation hearing to become the US's envoy to Australia. He is expected to focus on critical minerals and commercial diplomacy, defence cooperation, and partnership in the Indo-Pacific region.

His chosen key focus areas are getting more US companies into Australia and encouraging the superannuation industry to invest more in the US. During the hearing, he pledged to strengthen defence cooperation and work on streamlining defence trade controls amid China's military buildup





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David Brat US Envoy To Australia Criteria Minerals And Commercial Diplomacy Indo-Pacific Region Transformation Of US Diplomacy Under Trump

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