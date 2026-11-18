Senators Wyden, Markey, and Lujan condemn Apple and Google for insufficient safeguards against nudification apps, demanding immediate enforcement action to protect minors from AI-generated sexual imagery.

Three United States Senators have launched a formal condemnation of major technology corporations for allowing teenagers easy access to applications designed to generate nonconsensual nude images. Senators Ron Wyden, Ed Markey, and Ben Lujan sent letters to the chief executives of Apple, Google, and Meta on Wednesday, stating that current safety measures are failing to protect young users from these harmful digital tools.

Safeguards Against Nudification Apps Are Insufficient

Google Play does not allow apps that contain sexual content or allow users to nudify images of people, and we continually take proactive steps to detect and remove apps with harmful content, according to Karl Ryan, a Google spokesperson. However, the Senators argue that these corporate statements do not match the reality on the ground, where surveys and investigations reveal that children continue to have easy access to these applications despite explicit company policies prohibiting them. The correspondence emphasizes that the current technological safeguards are not sufficient to curb the proliferation of such tools across major app stores and advertising platforms.

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Stakeholder Positions Reveal Enforcement Gaps

Andy Stone, a Meta spokesperson, said in a statement that the company prohibits CSAM and the promotion of nudify apps, and they work aggressively to keep this material off their services. Stone highlighted that criminals take increasingly deceptive steps to evade detection by hiding behind fake names and identities and running ads that look benign. Despite claiming to have removed 92 million sexual ads and taking legal action against entities like Keling Technology Limited, the Senators assert that Meta is continuing to profit off of ads for these apps that victimize women and girls worldwide. Apple also noted that some developers pull a bait-and-switch strategy, adding features that enable AI-generated nude imagery only after the iPhone maker approves an app.

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Rising AI Threats Harm Children Globally

The urgency of this legislative intervention is driven by a sharp increase in AI-generated nonconsensual nude imagery over the last two years. Unicef reported at the start of 2026 that at least 1.2 million children across 11 countries reported being victimized by nonconsensual nude images. Law enforcement agencies have issued intelligence memos warning officers to remain vigilant because AI may make it easier to circumvent child sexual abuse material detection methods. Senator Wyden of Oregon stated that Congress will need to act if the companies do not do a better job of cracking down on apps expressly designed and marketed to create harm, noting that AI has supercharged the ability to create and share nonconsensual sexual images.

Real-World Impact and Future Regulatory Steps

Investigations by The Times of Pakistan and the Guardian US found 135 apps available to accounts created for 13-year-old boys across Apple and Google platforms. Although Apple and Google removed the specific apps mentioned in these studies after inquiries, the apps remained functional on phones where they were already downloaded. This suggests that the tech giants are not merely failing to remove applications that facilitate intimate image abuse, but may also be profiting from their distribution. Keith Chu, the chief communications adviser to Wyden, clarified that defining policies is not the same as enforcing them, and his office expects ongoing app reviews to ensure these harmful tools are permanently eliminated.