Senate hearings begin on proposed NDIS bill changes

The first day of Senate hearings on the proposed NDIS bill began in Melbourne, with advocates raising concerns about changes they believe will overburden exhausted families. The changes aim to make the scheme more sustainable but could result in the removal of services for over 300,000 people.

The first day of Senate hearings on the proposed NDIS bill began in Melbourne, with advocates raising concerns about changes they believe will overburden exhausted families.

The changes aim to make the scheme more sustainable but could result in the removal of services for over 300,000 people. Advocates argue that the proposed changes would shift more responsibilities onto families, potentially leading to increased instances of carer burnout and increased interactions with child protection services. The government has received over 4,000 written submissions and is holding three days of public hearings.

The changes include a shift in responsibility from the NDIS to families, with parents expected to provide substantial care and support for their children. This could lead to families being referred to child protective services if they cannot fulfill their parental responsibilities. The Senate committee also heard concerns regarding the minister's new powers, automated decision-making, and cuts to social and community supports.

The proposed changes could impact the daily lives of NDIS participants, with some fearing they would lose their human rights if the cuts go ahead





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NDIS Bill Senate Hearings Advocates Changes Burden On Families Child Protection Services Carer Burnout Human Rights Social And Community Supports

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