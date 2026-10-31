Senate Inquiry Into Postpartum Care Opens as Mothers Share PTSD Stories

A Senate inquiry into women's health and postpartum care holds its first hearing in Sydney, as mothers describe birth trauma, PTSD and overwhelmed support services.

A Senate inquiry into women's health with a focus on postpartum care held its first hearing on Monday in Sydney, after thousands of Australians made submissions about their experiences of early parenthood. Among them is Bethany Luna-Riley, a Penrith mother who was diagnosed with PTSD and anxiety after the birth of her first child.

The inquiry is being shepherded by South Australian senator Marielle Smith, who announced it in Canberra in August alongside Assistant Minister Rebecca White and Emma McBride.

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Postpartum Care Inquiry Hears Birth Trauma Stories

Luna-Riley, now 28, prepared extensively for the birth of her first child. She attended all the courses, researched online, listened to podcasts and questioned midwives in an effort to avoid being blindsided by labour.

She says she had thought PTSD was something experienced by veterans or first responders before her own traumatic birth. What she was not prepared for, she says, was everything she did not want to happen occurring at once.

Her trust in the system first ruptured when her preeclampsia symptoms were dismissed. The then-26-year-old first-time mother ultimately had an emergency cesarean section, despite having dreamed of a vaginal birth, and was then separated from her daughter, who went into intensive care because she was having trouble breathing.

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Breastfeeding was supposed to be Luna-Riley's saving grace after she felt she had lost control of her entry into motherhood. But her daughter Sydney had trouble latching, and the hospital's lactation consultant scolded Luna-Riley for confusing the baby with a bottle.

The Penrith mother's confidence was shattered and she felt like a failure. She says the repeated dismissal by healthcare providers led her down a dark path, even more so than the emergency cesarean itself. She was later diagnosed with PTSD and anxiety.

Luna-Riley says she genuinely thought she was not meant to be a mum and believed her daughter hated her. She is one of thousands who have made submissions to the inquiry.

Mental Health Support Demand Outstrips Access

One in five women develop a mental health condition in the perinatal period, between conception and a year after birth, every year. Social stigma around those struggling with early parenthood exacerbates a lack of access to support.

Senator Smith launched the inquiry after her own challenges with breastfeeding and postnatal anxiety following the birth of her first child. The Labor MP says she was fortunate to secure help from a private lactation consultant after suffering recurrent mastitis, but not every parent is so lucky.

She says good quality postpartum healthcare should never come down to a matter of luck, or to where a person lives, or to what they can afford. Her committee will examine how to improve services while empowering parents to access existing resources.

It will also consider women's pain and the access and affordability of fertility treatments. The federal committee will travel around the country to put postpartum health into a national frame, with support services saying they are overwhelmed by the level of need.

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Arabella Gibson, chief executive at Gidget Foundation Australia, says waitlists for the not-for-profit's 10 free mental health sessions, granted with a GP referral, have grown to up to three months. The foundation, whose namesake is a new mother who died by suicide, has made 32 recommendations to the committee.

They include boosting funding, establishing nationally consistent care pathways, and broadening mental health referral powers to healthcare professionals other than GPs. Gibson, who is also a director for Motherland Australia and chair of Perinatal Mental Health Australia, says service investment is critical.

She says services cannot be delivered without a workforce, and allied health professionals within the mental health space are few and far between. Gibson also makes an economic case: the foundation reports perinatal ill health costs Australia 877 million dollars annually, while every dollar invested in Gidget services returns 3.70 dollars to the economy.

Call for Trauma-Informed Hospital Care

Luna-Riley says getting the mental health support she needed through the Gidget Foundation saved her life. Meeting other advocates and realising she was not alone also fostered conversations with friends about their own struggles.

She says people opened up to her about how their experience was not all sunshine and rainbows, and she realised the problem is common. Luna-Riley says much of her trauma could have been avoided if people had spoken to her like a human being.

She wants greater trauma-informed care in hospitals and says a standard six-week check-up for new parents is inadequate. She says it might take six weeks for some women just to get out of the haze of shock over what happened to them.

Luna-Riley points to the meticulous tracking of a baby's development in the first year, which in New South Wales is recorded in what is known as the blue book. She asks where the equivalent blue book is for the mother, and whether anyone is checking in on her.