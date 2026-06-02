Senate Inquiry Reveals Pervasive and Evolving Racism Against First Nations Peoples

A Senate inquiry into racism targeting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples has garnered almost 300 submissions exposing the widespread normalization of racism and the significant role of social media in amplifying hate. The committee, which will issue a report by September, heard that online platforms enable anonymous harassment and algorithmic amplification of divisive content. Submitters called for systemic reforms, including stronger accountability, truth-telling, and a more responsible media. The inquiry, chaired by Senator Jana Stewart, has held hearings across the country and will continue gathering evidence on the drivers of racism and effective countermeasures.

The Senate inquiry into racism against First Nations peoples has received nearly 300 submissions from a diverse range of individuals and organisations, painting a confronting picture of escalating racism, particularly on digital platforms.

The inquiry, conducted by the Joint Standing Committee on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Affairs, will report back to Parliament by September. It is examining the nature, prevalence, and impact of racism, hate, and violence, including the influence of online spaces and the effectiveness of existing anti-racism initiatives. The committee, chaired by Senator Jana Stewart, has held public hearings in Sydney and Adelaide, with more scheduled.

Many submissions highlight that racism has become normalized and is often dismissed as a joke, while social media algorithms amplify harmful content and enable coordinated harassment. Ravi Krishnamurthy of the Australian Multicultural Action Network noted that digital platforms expand the reach of racism, creating echo chambers that reinforce prejudice.

Scott Wilson of the South Australian Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisation Network stressed that racism is embedded in systems and institutions, not just individual acts, calling for truth-telling mechanisms, stronger accountability, and a review of anti-discrimination laws. Dr. Jeff McMullen urged the media to uphold higher standards and challenge misinformation about First Nations peoples. The inquiry follows heightened tensions after the failed 2023 Voice to Parliament referendum, with many blaming certain news outlets for exacerbating division.

The committee's upcoming report aims to propose concrete steps to reduce individual and collective harm and foster genuine partnership with Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisations





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Racism First Nations Senate Inquiry Social Media Online Hate Aboriginal And Torres Strait Islander Voice Referendum Systemic Discrimination Media Anti-Discrimination Laws

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