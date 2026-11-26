A parliamentary committee recommends immediate law changes to allow clinician overrides of Support at Home algorithms and a review of elderly co-payments.

A parliamentary committee has issued 19 recommendations following a review of the Support at Home program, urging immediate legislative changes to allow clinicians to override assessment algorithms. The interim report highlights significant concerns regarding the consistency of funding decisions and the financial burden placed on older Australians receiving subsidized care. Senators across party lines have expressed deep criticism of the current system, which relies heavily on automated tools to determine service levels.

Algorithm Override and Co-payment Review

The Senate committee into the Support at Home program recommends that the Department of Health, Disability and Ageing review the amount elderly Australians contribute towards services such as cleaning, food preparation, and gardening. The report suggests that the current co-payment model, which requires recipients to cover between 5 and 80 per cent of costs, may discourage timely access to care for those with varying incomes. The committee explicitly calls for the Department to assess how this model impacts older people with different financial and medical needs.

Also read Support at Home Program delays leave older Australians waiting months for reassessment

In addition to financial reviews, the report mandates that the government change the law to permit human intervention at the point of assessment. This recommendation arises from widespread dissatisfaction with the two algorithms used to determine funding levels and the speed of service delivery. Senators argue that these automated tools frequently result in underassessment of need, creating artificial scarcity and denying necessary support to vulnerable individuals.

Political Criticism and Government Response

Senator Penny Allman-Payne, the Inquiry Chair and Greens spokesperson for older people, stated that the Labor government had botched the Support at Home program by adding baffling layers of bureaucracy and complexity. She accused providers of raising prices while the system systematically rations care and withholds packages. Shadow Aged Care Minister Anne Ruston echoed these sentiments, noting that the committee validated the Coalition's long-standing position that algorithms should never have the final say over an older person's care.

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Prime Ministerial spokespersons and Health Minister Sam Rae defended the government's approach, acknowledging that providers have responded slower than anticipated to the demand for home packages and new residential beds. Minister Rae emphasized that the Labor government, since being elected in 2022, had effectively doubled the size of the aged care budget to $44 billion. He argued that the underspending was a logistical challenge rather than a policy failure, citing provider capacity constraints as the primary cause.

Funding Gaps and Waiting List Crisis

Data presented during the inquiry reveals a stark disconnect between allocated funding and actual service delivery. During Question Time, Centre Alliance MP Rebekha Sharkie highlighted that the government underspent by $1.4 billion in the last financial year. She cited statistics from Ageing Australia indicating that the sector had the capacity to deliver Support at Home to 30,000 additional older Australians, yet failed to utilize available funds.

The human cost of these delays is severe, with data from earlier this year showing that more than 6,400 older Australians died while waiting in the queue for their Support at Home funding. As of June 30, more than 390,000 people were on ongoing packages, while over 106,000 remained waiting for their approved level of help. This backlog underscores the urgent need for the recommended algorithmic changes and co-payment reviews.

Future Steps and Extended Inquiry

The committee, originally scheduled to deliver a final report, has instead released an interim findings document and extended its inquiry until November next year. Labor Senators stated they did not intend to comment further on the interim recommendations, reserving their consideration until the final report is presented to the Senate. Meanwhile, the government has already established an escalation pathway for people in exceptional circumstances to have their outcomes reviewed, a measure announced in October following intense pressure from critics.