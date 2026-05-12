Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price Demands Action Following Tragic Death of Niece

Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price has delivered an emotional tribute in the Australian Senate for her niece, Kumanjayi Little Baby, calling for an end to the silence surrounding community dysfunction and urging a systemic inquiry into child protection in the Northern Territory.

The federal parliament recently became the site of profound grief as Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price delivered a heart-wrenching tribute to her five-year-old niece, Kumanjayi Little Baby.

The young girl was allegedly murdered in Alice Springs last month, a tragedy that has sent shockwaves through the Northern Territory. The proceedings began with a condolence motion introduced by Indigenous Affairs Minister Malarndirri McCarthy, who acknowledged the immense suffering of the family. Kumanjayi had gone missing from an Aboriginal town camp on April 25, and her body was discovered on the outskirts of the city five days later.

Legal proceedings are currently underway, with Jefferson Lewis, a forty-seven-year-old man, facing one count of murder and other undisclosed charges related to the death. The atmosphere in the chamber was heavy as the Senator struggled through her words, emphasizing that this loss was an unbearable personal blow and a societal failure. During her address to the Senate, Senator Price did not hold back her emotion or her criticism of the current state of Indigenous affairs.

She argued that the tragedy was not an isolated incident but a symptom of deeper, systemic failures. Price pointed toward a culture of silence and a misplaced sense of political correctness that she believes has hindered genuine progress in Aboriginal communities. She claimed that ideology and failed policies have created an environment where dysfunction is ignored to avoid accusations of racism. For the Senator, the cost of this silence is measured in the lives of children.

She expressed a deep sense of frustration that such a senseless act of violence was not surprising to many in her hometown, suggesting that the warnings had been there for years but were ignored by those in power. She believes that without an honest confrontation of the issues plaguing remote communities, more children will continue to be victims of violence. The call for accountability has extended beyond the parliamentary chambers.

NT Children's Commissioner Shahleena Musk has urged the territory government to appoint her to lead a comprehensive board of inquiry. Musk, supported by National Commissioner Sue-Anne Hunter, argues that a narrow review is insufficient. Instead, she advocates for an investigation into the interconnected systems that leave vulnerable families at risk, specifically highlighting the roles of housing, policing, the criminal justice system, and family violence. The commissioners have also expressed grave concerns regarding proposed amendments to child protection laws.

They have called for an immediate halt to legislation that would alter the Aboriginal child placement principle. This principle is designed to ensure that Indigenous children removed from their homes are placed with kinship or Aboriginal caregivers whenever possible. The commissioners warned that rushing these changes could repeat historical traumas and further harm the very children the laws are meant to protect. As the community in Central Australia continues to mourn, the debate over the best path forward remains polarized.

While some call for a royal commission or a government-led inquiry, others, like Senator Lidia Thorpe, insist that any meaningful national conversation about the factors leading to such tragedies must be led by Indigenous people themselves. The tragedy of Kumanjayi Little Baby has highlighted a critical intersection of grief, policy failure, and the urgent need for systemic reform in the Northern Territory to ensure that no other child suffers a similar fate.

The government is now under pressure to provide a transparent and thorough response to these demands for justice and systemic change





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