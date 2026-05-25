Senator Michaelia Cash Grills Officials Over ISIS Brides and Ben Roberts-Smith Prosecution

Liberal Senator Michaelia Cash has questioned officials from the Attorney-General's department over the difference in how long it took Michelle Rowland to consent to prosecute returning ISIS brides and war veteran Ben Roberts-Smith.

Liberal Senator Michaelia Cash has grilled officials from the Attorney-General's department over a shocking detail in the prosecution of three ISIS brides and Ben Roberts-Smith .

Officials from the Attorney-General's department have faced scrutiny over the difference in how long it took Michelle Rowland to consent to prosecute returning ISIS brides and war veteran Ben Roberts-Smith. Three ISIS-linked women were arrested and charged with serious offences after returning to Australia from a Syrian detention camp earlier in May. Weeks earlier, Mr Roberts-Smith was charged with five counts of war crime murder, relating to his alleged involvement in the deaths of Afghan nationals between 2009 and 2012.

However, shadow attorney-general Michaelia Cash flagged a shock detail in the difference between how both cases were handled during a Senate hearing on Monday. Shadow attorney-general Michaelia Cash flagged a shock detail in the difference between how both cases were handled during a Senate hearing on Monday.

In questions put to Attorney-General department official Luke Muffett, Senator Cash established Ms Rowland took just over three weeks to sign off on charges against the ISIS brides, compared to a single day for those levelled at Mr Roberts-Smith. Officials had earlier confirmed Ms Rowland approved Mr Roberts-Smith’s prosecution on April 1, two days after the federal Director of Public Prosecutions sought her permission - which is required for war crimes charges.

It is up to the Attorney-General to explain why it took two days for the Roberts-Smith matter to progress from when her department received the request, while it took three weeks for the same process in the case of the ISIS brides, Senator Cash told Skynews.com.au. Mr Roberts-Smith was dramatically arrested at Sydney Airport on April 7, but the shadow attorney-general said lawyers for the former soldier had suggested he would have been willing to present himself to a police station if requested.

Asked whether department officials or Ms Rowland had been aware of that offer, those present said they had not been informed. Scrutiny over how the Albanese government is handling the ISIS brides' cases is likely to ramp up further over the coming weeks as another group of women and children appear set to return to Australia





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Senator Michaelia Cash Attorney-General's Department ISIS Brides Ben Roberts-Smith Prosecution

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