Senator Pocock Warns Against Repeating Gas Mistake with AI Data Centres

Senator David Pocock questions whether Australians will benefit from billions in AI data centre investment, drawing parallels to the gas industry's tax avoidance. He calls for a fair share of profits, highlighting potential revenue uses and warning of rising electricity prices, environmental impacts, and job losses without proper safeguards.

Senator David Pocock questions the billions in AI data centre investment, demanding to know how Australians benefit. He draws parallels to the gas industry, where multinational companies have posted enormous profits while paying minimal Petroleum Resource Rent Tax .

Over 2,200 people have funded billboards calling for a 25% tax on gas exports, highlighting a broader sentiment that Australia is not getting a fair return for its finite resources. The senator argues that if tech companies are going to use Australian land, energy, and water for AI infrastructure, they must pay their fair share of tax.

Potential uses for such revenue include paying down debt, funding aged care, building affordable housing, protecting unique landscapes, or establishing a sovereign wealth fund. Australians also wonder why, as one of the world's largest gas exporters, they still face international prices for their own gas. Decades of government policy, driven by vested interests rather than the national interest, have caused Australians to miss out on wealth that should belong to all.

The prime minister has publicly welcomed AI and data centre investment, posing with CEOs despite community backlash against the construction of such facilities. With sluggish economic growth, the government is attracted to the billions in investment, but the senator warns against repeating past mistakes. Available data suggests that as data centre revenues grow, profits may simply flow offshore while communities bear the costs.

Without significant new renewable generation and storage, growing demand from data centres could push wholesale electricity prices more than 20% higher by 2035. There are also concerns about noise and air quality impacts. The regulatory approach is described as remarkably weak for an industry with enormous economic, environmental and social impacts. While data centres generate construction-phase jobs, their ongoing direct employment benefits are minimal.

This is particularly concerning given that the responsible cabinet minister has pointed to data centre investment when questioned about AI job losses. AI job losses in Australia have already reached tens of thousands, and the Jobs and Skills Australia commissioner expects further losses. Boosters claim that unemployed Australians will quickly find new jobs in the AI-powered economy, but experts suggest this may be wishful thinking as AI and robotics combine.

The central question remains: why are we rushing to embrace data centres and the AI future they enable without ensuring we will actually benefit from them? Australia should adopt technology that improves lives and respects ecological limits, but must also learn from the gas experience. If multinational tech companies use Australian land, energy, water, and workers to power the AI revolution, Australians deserve a fair return.

That lesson was missed with gas; it should not take another generation to learn it





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