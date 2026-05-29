Senior American officials remain concerned about Australia's defence spending levels, despite Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Defence Minister Richard Marles' repeated insistence that spending on national security is increasing.

Senior American officials remain concerned about Australia 's defence spending levels, according to Strategic Analysis Australia director Peter Jennings. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Defence Minister Richard Marles have repeatedly insisted spending on national security is increasing, and batted away suggestions more investment is needed.

However, speaking to SkyNews.com.au, Mr Jennings revealed that frustration still existed inside both the Pentagon and the State Department over Australia's defence investment. Senior American officials remain concerned about Australia's defence spending levels, according to Strategic Analysis Australia director Peter Jennings. Picture: Sky News Australia. Last week, I was in Washington, DC, and I was able to talk to people in the State Department and the Pentagon about our relationship with the US.

Mr Jennings also pointed to comments made by US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth during last year's Shangri-La Dialogue, where Australia was told it should be spending 3.5 per cent of GDP on defence. Australia currently spends just above two per cent of GDP, although Defence Minister Richard Marles has argued spending would reach 2.8 per cent under NATO-style accounting measures.

I think it's fair to say they're disappointed that we're not even approaching that level, and they are not really persuaded by Marles' creative mathematics too who now claims that we sort of magically moved from just over two to 2.8 per cent. The Albanese government has repeatedly defended its defence budget, arguing spending is increasing at its fastest pace outside wartime. The government argues that Australia is approaching the three per cent benchmark sought by the United States.

The government found whole-of-government defence investment would actually decline by almost $800 million in nominal terms next financial year before increasing later in the decade. The government argues that Australia is approaching the three per cent benchmark sought by the United States. Picture: NewsWire / Martin Ollman ASPI also found only a small fraction of Labor's promised $53 billion defence boost had actually been appropriated in the near term, with most of the funding pushed into future estimates.

The Integrated Investment Program (IIP), which comes alongside the NDS 2026, included defence spending of $14 billion over the forward estimates and $53 billion over the next decade. However, only four cents to the dollar of that $53 billion has been approved for spending in the next financial year. The government accused this week of being 'complacent about defence' and claimed the budget figures relied on 'manipulation' to inflate the scale of the increase.

Basically, the defence budget is being cannibalised in order to pay for AUKUS. Mr Jennings said despite concerns over funding, he saw no immediate indication the broader alliance or AUKUS agreement was collapsing. But I certainly didn't get any sense that AUKUS is on the line or the relationship generally is in trouble, he said. Mr Jennings said the alliance currently operates on two separate levels - one political and one military.

Mr Jennings argued Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had failed to build the type of personal relationship with US President Donald Trump that previous Australian prime ministers traditionally established with American presidents. I think that Albanese is scared of Trump, and I think he's failing to build the sort of relationship that every previous Australian Prime Minister has had, he said.

However, he stressed military cooperation between Australia and the United States continued to deepen despite the political strain





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