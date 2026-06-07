Senior Royals Attend Peter Phillips' Wedding While Prince Harry Remains Estranged

Key members of the British royal family celebrated the marriage of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling, but the absence of Prince Harry emphasized the deepening rift within the monarchy. The event, attended by King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the Waleses, excluded Harry and others, reflecting ongoing family tensions.

The wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling in Kemble, England, was marked by beaming appearances from senior royal family members, underscoring a growing estrangement with Prince Harry .

The ceremony, held despite rainy weather, saw the attendance of King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Prince William, and Princess Catherine. Notably absent were Prince Harry, along with the disgraced former Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, daughters of Andrew, were present with their husbands. The event highlighted the stark contrast between the enduring relationship of Prince William with his cousin Peter, a reportedly close confidant, and the fractured ties with Harry.

A friend of the couple explained that Peter and Harry have not spoken for years and simply lost touch, resulting in no invitation. The exclusion follows public jabs at Harry, such as a recent comment by Mike Tindall referencing Harry's past partying image. The broader context includes the Sussexes' 2020 departure from royal duties and subsequent actions that have reportedly solidified William's disapproval, with a source citing their 'media omnipresence' as a continued barrier to reconciliation





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