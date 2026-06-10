Serena Williams' Doubles Plans with Victoria Mboko in Jeopardy After Knee Injury

Victoria Mboko suffered a left knee injury during her singles match at the HSBC Championships, casting doubt on her upcoming doubles partnership with Serena Williams. The pair had won their first match together, but Mboko's injury forces a reevaluation of their participation in the tournament.

The upcoming doubles partnership between tennis legend Serena Williams and rising Canadian star Victoria Mboko faces uncertainty after Mboko suffered a left knee injury during her opening singles match at the HSBC Championships in London.

Williams and Mboko had just secured a victory in their first doubles match together, defeating Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Erin Routliffe, and were scheduled to face Leylah Fernandez and Laura Siegemund later in the week at Queen's Club. However, the injury casts a shadow over their planned collaboration. Mboko, who received a bye into the round of 16 in singles, was competing against Karolina Pliskova.

After dropping the first set, she was leading 4-3 in the second set when the injury occurred. While attempting to return a shot, she slipped behind the baseline, resulting in a sudden movement that forced her into the splits. The crowd reacted with a collective gasp. Though initially able to stand and walk, Mboko was visibly distressed and later retired from the match, with the official reason cited as a left knee injury.

On court, she was heard saying, "there is no stability right now," highlighting the seriousness of the condition. She walked to the bench, buried her face in a towel, and consulted with her team before the umpire announced her retirement, receiving supportive applause from spectators. The incident raises questions about the future of the Williams-Mboko doubles partnership, which had generated significant interest due to Williams' iconic status and Mboko's promising talent.

Both players will likely undergo medical assessments to determine the extent of the injury and the required recovery time. For now, the focus shifts to Mboko's health and whether she can continue competing in the tournament. Serena Williams, meanwhile, will need to consider her options for doubles as the event progresses. The tennis community hopes for a swift recovery for the young Canadian, whose season and potential landmark collaboration with a 23-time Grand Slam champion now hang in the balance





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