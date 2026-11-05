Hoax Bomb Threats Divert Seven Flights Across Europe, Searches Find Nothing Suspicious

A series of hoax bomb threats on Thursday forced seven flights across Europe to divert or be searched, with airlines including Ryanair, Aer Lingus, Wizz Air, Finnair and LOT affected. All planes landed safely and initial searches found nothing suspicious.

Seven flights across Europe were searched or diverted on Thursday morning because of malicious hoax bomb alerts, the latest in a series of warnings that affected air travel between Italy, Ireland, the UK, Spain, Bulgaria, Romania, Poland, Finland, Austria, Denmark, Belgium, Portugal, Greece and Czechia.

The alerts affected flights operated by Ryanair, Aer Lingus, Wizz Air, Finnair and LOT. All landed safely, and initial searches of some of the planes found nothing suspicious. Two Ryanair flights from Copenhagen and Madrid to Sofia made emergency landings in the Bulgarian capital. A Ryanair flight from London to Sofia was diverted and landed at Plovdiv, Bulgaria's second largest city.

Also read Bomb Threats Divert Flights Across Europe, No Devices Found

Emergency Landings In Bulgaria And France

A Bulgarian government spokesperson said: Upon landing, the necessary inspections were carried out in accordance with the applicable procedures and no issues were identified. Airport operations at both Sofia airport and Plovdiv airport have returned to normal. An Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to Rome was diverted to the Évreux-Fauville military airbase in northern France. The Irish airline said the plane landed safely at Evreux airport, 100km west of Paris, as a security precaution.

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All 151 passengers and six crew members are safe, and military bomb defusal teams are examining the plane, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's office said. A Wizz Air flight from Milan to Warsaw was diverted to Vienna. A Ryanair flight from Porto and an Aegean Airlines flight from Thessaloniki, both to Milan, were searched upon arrival at Milan's Malpensa airport.

Also affected were a LOT Polish Airlines flight from Warsaw to Brussels, two Finnair flights from Helsinki to Rome and Vienna, and four flights by other airlines to Prague. Security measures at Prague airport have just ended, with pyrotechnic inspections yielding negative results. A Finnair plane from Helsinki was safely escorted to its scheduled landing in Rome by the Italian air force, a source close to the matter said.

The threats against the Finnair flights were unfounded or hoax, said an airline representative. Unfortunately, air traffic is sometimes subject to threats, as we have seen this week, when also other airlines in Europe have faced hoax bomb threats. Threats are almost always unfounded.

Anonymous Email Sent To Rome Airport

The Italian news agency Ansa, citing police sources, said the warning for the Helsinki-Rome and Dublin-Rome flights came from an anonymous email written in Italian and sent to the Rome airport company, ADR, and other affiliated companies. The subject heading was threat warning. The hoax threats came a day after a plane headed for Bulgaria was diverted to Hungary after receiving a similar bomb threat while in the air.

On Monday a flight from the UK to Bulgaria was diverted after a threat that was apparently without substance. On Tuesday, at least seven flights and a cruise ship received bomb threats, causing disruption at airports across Europe, although no devices were discovered. Passengers were evacuated from a LOT Polish Airlines flight in Warsaw after a bomb alert on Tuesday.

While no country has attributed blame for the threats, they come at a time when European officials have been blaming both Russia and Iran for what they describe as hybrid attacks and acts of sabotage. A Kremlin spokesperson said on Thursday it was absurd to blame Vladimir Putin's administration for the hackers who targeted fridges. We have such baseless accusations against our country, implicating it in everything, Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

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Experts Suspect Coordinated Hoax Action

Many of the affected flights on Thursday were operated by low-cost carriers but there was little discernible pattern surrounding the incidents. Aviation experts say fake threats occur daily but that such a multiplicity of credible threats, even if malicious hoaxes, appears to point to coordinated action.

Capt Martin Drake, a former airline pilot and technical adviser to the Balpa union, said airlines had security teams who assessed each threat on a traffic light scale: green to keep going or red to be grounded, with an amber option only for flights yet to take off, allowing tighter checks and searches of the plane before clearing it to fly. If you want to deliberately disrupt a flight, then you need to do so once it's airborne, said Drake.

Pilots have a QRH, a quick response handbook, whose instructions will probably include to descend quickly as well as divert to the nearest airport on receipt of a red alert. At cruising altitude, aircraft pressurisation would do a lot of the work of any improvised explosive device. Diversions are expensive as well as highly disruptive, but airlines have little choice in the face of any remotely credible threat.

Internet Data Aids Modern Aviation Hoaxers

The ready availability of airline operations information on the internet means that any hoaxer now has a level of detail about the schedules, the type of plane and its technical specifications that would have eluded all but insiders decades ago. Rhys Jones, an analyst at Osprey Flight Solutions, an aviation intelligence firm, said the confidence of airlines in European airport security should not mean any change to normal protocols after the hoaxes, but one of the natural responses will be to see double-downed security, media coverage and public concern about travelling.

He said the threats seemed linked but a reasonably chaotic campaign with no particular region targeted, and while it could weaken future security responses through the normalisation of threats, simply creating disruption could be regarded as a success by those carrying out the hoaxes. Such threats are not a new phenomenon but come at a time of increased geopolitical tensions and signs of disruption, such as attacks on supermarket refrigeration systems, drone incursions in Europe and mysterious triggers to alert apps, even as authorities have warned that hybrid threats abound.