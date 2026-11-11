John Setka Expelled from CFMEU Over Alleged $3.3 Million Misappropriation

Former CFMEU leader John Setka has been expelled from the union after facing 27 disciplinary charges, including allegations he diverted $3.3 million in union funds to his companies. Setka denies the allegations and says he will appeal.

Former CFMEU leader John Setka has been expelled from the union, the union's administration announced on Wednesday. The expulsion follows 27 disciplinary charges, including allegations he misappropriated more than $3 million in union funds.

CFMEU administrator Michael Crosby said Setka was expelled after facing the charges under the union's disciplinary process.

Also read CFMEU Deal Pressure Alleged at John Holland in Royal Commission Hearing

CFMEU Administrator Details Charges Against John Setka

"John Setka held a position of responsibility but abused that privilege to take millions of dollars from the members of the CFMEU," Crosby said. "John Setka's conduct is shameful. He has failed in the most basic duties of a union official - to put members' interests above all.

" The administration accused Setka of diverting more than $3 million of union funds to his companies. An investigation alleged Setka had failed in his duty as secretary and diverted $3.3 million in revenue from union merchandise and site vending machines to his companies. The expulsion takes effect immediately and lasts for a legal maximum term of five years. Crosby also vowed to pursue Setka to recover the millions that his company has received.

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Setka told the ABC the allegations were absolute lies and he would be taking court action to appeal his expulsion.

"I will be going to court, and I will be appealing the decision because it's absolute lies and it's defamatory," he said. "I have never taken one dollar of union members' money - that is an absolute lie. " The union administration said Setka did not respond to them about the allegations. Setka had been refusing to cede control of more than $1 million held in a private political slush fund that has earned millions of dollars.

Crosby sent demands to Setka to hand back to the union control of a multimillion-dollar slush fund that "could have been - and should have been - income earned by the CFMEU for the benefit of its members.

" Crosby's ongoing forensic inquiries determined the Setka-controlled slush fund had received over $400,000 from Coca-Cola Amatil. The fund earned more than $3 million from building site vending machine deals and the sale of CFMEU merchandise. This includes via a deal struck with Coca-Cola to take a cut of the sale of soft drinks on building sites. Setka has previously told this masthead the vending machine arrangement had been struck long before he became secretary and denied any wrongdoing.

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Civil Prosecution and Setka's Fall From Power

In a separate development, Setka and several other former CFMEU lieutenants are facing civil prosecution for their suspected misuse of $329,000 in members' money. The money was allegedly used to entrench the power of the allegedly corrupt former boss of the Health Workers Union and ALP powerbroker Diana Asmar. Setka's expulsion completes an extraordinary fall from power for a man who once wielded significant influence over the Victorian Labor Party.

He continues to have allies in select union and political circles. While Setka's 12-year leadership of the CFMEU involved record pay and conditions being delivered to construction workers, it also coincided with the union's descent into allegedly improper relationships with gangland figures, bikie gang clubs and building company bosses suspected of exploiting workers. From 2020, Setka's union wielded increasing power over the Big Build, gaining near complete industrial control over government projects by 2024.

This power, revealed by the Sydney Morning Herald and now being explored in detail by the Kourakis royal commission, allowed certain gangland figures and companies aligned with select CFMEU bosses to allegedly profit at the expense of Victorian taxpayers. Victoria's Kourakis royal commission is examining the conduct of the union and the state Labor government on the $109 billion Big Build infrastructure scheme.

Royal Commission and Gangland Ties

The union administration's decision to rip up Setka's last remaining formal tie to the CFMEU - his union ticket - comes amid these inquiries. One of those gangland figures named during Wednesday's commission hearing, Mick Gatto, was Setka's close friend. In July 2024, this masthead published private and highly revealing text messages between Gatto and Setka.

The leaked texts cast fresh light on the closeness of the pair's bond, with Gatto telling Setka "I love ya" and each man describing the other as "brother".

"Thanks John for publicly defending our friendship," Gatto also texted. "I do love ya. Without you the union is gone. "