Seven Breaks Ratings Records with Rugby League World Cup Finals Coverage

Channel 7 sets new benchmarks for rugby league viewership during the Rugby League World Cup finals, with the men's match reaching 4.52 million viewers.

Channel 7 has established a new historical benchmark for sports broadcasting in Australia following its coverage of the Rugby League World Cup finals. The network delivered record-breaking audience figures for both the men's and women's championship matches, marking the most successful tournament in the event's history. These results solidify the Seven Network's position as the premier broadcaster for international rugby league in the country.

The men's final between Australia and New Zealand, aired on Sunday night, attracted a massive total audience of 4.52 million viewers. This figure not only set a new record for the most watched Rugby League World Cup match ever but also established the highest audience for any international rugby league match in the nation's history. The match maintained an average audience of 2.49 million throughout its duration, demonstrating sustained viewer engagement from kickoff to the final whistle.

Also read First-half blitz secures Australia’s fourth straight Women’s Rugby League World Cup title

Men's Final Viewership Dominance

Beyond traditional television viewership, the Seven Network reported significant streaming success for the men's championship game. The match drew an audience of 838,000 viewers on the 7plus digital platform. This number represents the highest streaming audience ever recorded for an international rugby league game, highlighting a major shift in how consumers consume live sports content. The combination of linear and digital viewership underscores the massive public appetite for high-level rugby league competition.

Seven's performance across key demographics further illustrated the broad appeal of the tournament. The network scored victories in the 25 to 54 and 16 to 39 age demographics. Additionally, Seven achieved strong ratings with grocery shoppers, a key target demographic for advertisers. These metrics indicate that the Rugby League World Cup captured attention across a wide spectrum of the Australian population, transcending traditional sports fan bases.

Advertisement

Women's Final Audience Milestones

The women's final, which saw Australia defeat New Zealand, also shattered previous records and captured the national imagination. A total of 2.05 million viewers tuned in to watch the match, making it the most watched women's Rugby League World Cup game ever. The match also claimed the title for the most watched women's international rugby match in history. This achievement signals a growing interest and support for women's sports within the Australian market.

Streaming metrics for the women's final were equally impressive and historic. The 7plus platform recorded an audience of 258,000 viewers for the women's championship. This figure stands as the highest streaming audience for a women's international rugby league game ever recorded. The strong digital performance suggests that younger audiences are increasingly turning to online platforms to access major sporting events. These numbers reflect a parallel growth in both linear and digital consumption for women's rugby league.

Tournament-Wide Broadcast Success

Throughout the entire duration of the Rugby League World Cup, Seven achieved massive cumulative audiences. The tournament reached a huge total audience of 12.2 million across all broadcasts. Concurrently, 4.28 million viewers streamed matches on the 7plus platform during the tournament period. These aggregate figures demonstrate the sustained engagement of the public over the course of the competition, not just for the finals.

Specific matches throughout the tournament also set individual records. The opening match on Thursday, November 15, set the record for the most watched Rugby League World Cup opener ever. That game reached 3.29 million viewers with an average audience of 1.73 million. Additionally, the match between Tonga and Samoa on Sunday, November 1, drew the highest audience for a neutral Rugby League World Cup match. That game reached 2.17 million viewers with an average audience of 1.27 million.

Executive Praise and Future Scheduling

Chris Jone, Seven's media group director of sport for television, audio, and streaming, praised the tournament's success. He cited incredible storylines, Australian dominance, and record-breaking ratings as key factors in the event's popularity. Jone emphasized that the network was proud to deliver every moment of the men's, women's, and wheelchair competitions live and free to all Australians. He noted that the footy was outstanding and crowds were great, with audiences getting behind the tournament in record numbers.

Jone also highlighted upcoming programming, including the rebel League Legends Game. This event will bring together many of the game's greatest players for a special cause next February. He indicated that Australians would love seeing these old rivals back in action. The broadcast is scheduled for Seven and 7plus, continuing the network's commitment to major rugby league events.

Advertisement

Lesley Tapsall, Seven's head of Rugby League World Cup, echoed these sentiments. She described the tournament as remarkable, noting outstanding rugby league and incredible individual performances. Tapsall affirmed that the network made a commitment to showcasing every format and giving athletes the platform they deserve. She was pleased to see audiences respond so strongly to this approach.

The Australian teams performed exceptionally well during the tournament. The men's and women's sides remained undefeated to claim their respective World Cup titles. The Wheelaroos, the women's wheelchair team, fought their way to a brilliant third-place finish. Tapsall expressed pride in bringing these stories and performances into Australian homes for free. She noted there was no shortage of memorable moments throughout the competition.

Commentary Team and Future Sports Slate

Seven's finals coverage was led by a prominent team of hosts and commentators. The broadcast featured 7Sport hosts Mel McLaughlin and Matt White. Sunrise co-host Matt Shirvington also joined the commentary box for the finals. Corey Parker, host of The Agenda Setters: Rugby League, completed the core commentary team. Their presence added credibility and engagement to the broadcasts.

Seven has a busy sporting slate ahead for the remainder of the year. A massive summer of cricket is already underway with the Women's Big Bash League. This season is followed by the T20 Gold Clash in Cairns this Sunday. The men's Australia versus New Zealand Test match begins on Wednesday, 9 December.

Following the cricket, the Big Bash League gets underway on Saturday, 12 December. The schedule also includes the AFLW Grand Final in prime-time next Friday night. The Supercars season finale takes place in Adelaide next weekend. This dense schedule ensures there is barely a moment without live and free sport on Seven. The network continues to dominate the Australian sports broadcasting landscape with this comprehensive lineup.