Seven Flavorful Recipes to Elevate Your Game Day Spread: From Korean Fried Chicken to Haitian Griot and Curaçaoan Fish Pastries

Discover seven delicious recipes perfect for game day, featuring Korean-inspired double-fried chicken with a sweet glaze, Curaçaoan fish-filled pastries with Sephardic roots, and Haitian Griot, a marinated pork dish with West African heritage. Each recipe provides detailed cooking tips for perfect frying, glazing, and pastry techniques. The collection includes variations for deep-frying or baking, ensuring crispy results whether you use a fryer or oven.

No need to make do with oranges at half-time. Here are seven mouth-watering mains and snacks to spice up the tournamentRub the chicken all over with the salt and ginger, and marinate, covered, for a few hours or overnight in the fridge.

To make the glaze, stir-fry the garlic briefly in a little vegetable oil without it colouring, then add the remaining glaze ingredients. Simmer gently for 25 minutes, until thickened slightly. Immediately before frying the chicken, mix all the batter ingredients together. Consistency is key: too thin and it won't coat the chicken properly, too thick and it will lose its delicate crunch.

You may need to add a little water or flour to get this right. Using a deep-fat fryer or a high-sided saucepan filled to about 10cm deep, heat the oil to 160C (325F). If you don't have a thermometer for the oil, take a small cube of day-old bread and drop it into the oil. If the oil sizzles and the bread browns in 30 seconds, the oil is about the right temperature.

Tip some cornflour into a bowl, coat the chicken pieces and wipe off any excess, then drop the chicken into the batter. Turn to coat, and let the excess drip off before placing in the fryer in batches. Fry for seven minutes, until the internal temperature is 75C (165F), then remove and place on a rack to drain. Set aside for 15-20 minutes.

Heat the oil to 180C (350F), then place the chicken in the pan for three minutes more. Remove, drain and coat with the glaze (dipping or brushing). Leave for 30 seconds to a minute, then serve. Curaçao has a rich Sephardic heritage that dates back to the 17th century, when Jewish settlers from Portugal and Spain migrated to this Caribbean island.

One of the dishes from this community is this crisp, golden pastry filled with seasoned fish. First make the dough: in a large bowl, combine the flour, baking powder and salt. Add the butter and rub it into the flour mixture with your fingertips until it resembles coarse breadcrumbs. Stir in the beaten egg and gradually add 120ml water to form a smooth dough.

Cover and rest at room temperature for 20 minutes. In a skillet or frying pan, heat two tablespoons of oil over a medium heat. Add the onion, garlic and green pepper, and saute for two to three minutes, until the onion is softened and translucent, and the pepper has begun to soften. Stir in the tomato puree, cod, capers, thyme, parsley and season with salt and pepper.

Cook for another three to four minutes until well combined. Let the filling cool. Roll out the dough on a floured surface to about 3mm thick. Cut into 10-12cm rounds using a round cutter or small bowl.

Place a spoonful of the fish mixture in the centre of each round and fold the dough over to form a half-moon shape; seal the edges with a fork. Line a plate with paper towels and have it near the stove. In a deep frying pan or skillet, heat the vegetable oil over a medium heat to 180C (350F). To test the oil without a thermometer, drop in a small piece of dough.

If it rises to the surface immediately and bubbles steadily without browning too quickly, the oil is ready. Working in batches to avoid overcrowding, fry the pastries until golden brown, two to three minutes a side. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on the paper towels. Alternatively, preheat the oven to 190C (170C fan)/375F/gas 5.

Place the filled and sealed pastries on a baking sheet lined with baking paper. Brush the tops lightly with beaten egg or a little vegetable oil. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.

Griot is one of Haiti's most beloved dishes. It has its roots in West Africa, where marinating and slow-cooking meat in citrus and spices was already a common tradition before enslaved Africans were brought to Haiti, carrying those practices with them and adapting them to new ingredients and conditions. What began as a dish tied to survival and memory grew into something celebratory, a staple at weddings, parties and Sunday meals.

It is usually served with pikliz, a spicy pickled slaw, and fried ripe plantains. Wash the pork with the lime juice and 500ml water, or enough water where protein is barely covered, then drain well. Season the meat with the salt, pepper, garlic, onion, scotch bonnet, thyme and allspice. Add the orange juice and marinate, covered, in the fridge for at least two hours or overnight.

Place the pork and its marinade in a pot, add water to cover and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook until tender, about an hour, adding more water if needed to prevent it drying out. Remove the pork with a slotted spoon and drain well. Line two plates with paper towels.

Pour vegetable oil into a heavy-bottomed pot or deep-fryer to 8cm and heat to 180C (350F). To test the oil without a thermometer, drop in a small piece of bread or pork. If it sizzles immediately and rises steadily to the surface, the oil is ready. You can also use a wooden spoon or chopstick to test the temperature of the oil. Dip the handle into the oi





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Korean Fried Chicken Curaçaoan Fish Pastry Haitian Griot Game Day Recipes Deep Frying Techniques Marinated Pork Sephardic Cuisine

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