Seven-month-old Palestinian baby killed by Israeli fire in West Bank

A seven-month-old Palestinian infant was shot dead and his parents wounded after Israeli troops fired on their car near Hebron in the occupied West Bank. The incident highlights escalating violence and settler attacks amid the ongoing Gaza war and stalled ceasefire talks.

A seven-month-old Palestinian baby was killed and his parents wounded after Israeli troops opened fire on their car in the occupied West Bank near Hebron on Friday evening, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

The baby, Sam Fahd Abu Haikal, sustained a bullet wound to his face and died shortly after. His mother, who was in the back seat, was critically injured with shrapnel near her heart, while his father, Bethlehem University lecturer Fahd Abu Haikal, suffered a hand injury. The family had stopped near a checkpoint after spotting Israeli military vehicles ahead. Grandmother Feryal Abu Heikal, also in the car, described the scene as horrific, seeing the infant with a smashed face.

The Israeli military stated that soldiers fired at a vehicle perceived to be accelerating toward them. However, the father demanded justice, noting that the bullet struck the windshield, passed through his hand, and hit his wife and child. The baby's body, wrapped in a Palestinian flag, was laid to rest in Hebron on Saturday after funeral prayers at a mosque.

This incident is part of a surge in Israeli military activity and settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank since the Gaza war erupted in October 2023. The United Nations reported that over 1,000 Palestinians, including at least 240 children, have been killed in the West Bank and East Jerusalem during this period.

Israeli settlers often face little accountability; according to rights group Yesh Din, fewer than 1% of 2,427 complaints against soldiers between 2016 and 2024 resulted in indictments. On Saturday, the Palestinian Red Crescent said eight people were wounded in settler attacks on the town of Huwara near Nablus, including from tear gas inhalation and rubber-coated bullets.

The Israeli military acknowledged riots between Israelis and Palestinians after a reported theft of livestock, and said it was reviewing footage of a soldier using violence against a Palestinian. Huwara has seen repeated violence, notably a settler rampage in February 2023 that burned dozens of cars and homes following a Palestinian attack that killed two settlers.

Meanwhile, in Gaza, an Israeli strike killed at least seven people from the same family in Gaza City on Saturday, including two women, a girl, and her father. The Israeli military said it targeted militants in the area. Separately, Hamas announced that negotiators led by Khalil al-Hayyah had begun a new round of talks in Cairo with mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey. The talks aim to break a deadlock in implementing the Gaza ceasefire deal that began in October.

While the heaviest fighting has subsided, the truce has been marred by almost daily Israeli fire, and the issue of disarming Hamas remains a key obstacle. Nickolay Mladenov, head of the US-created Board of Peace overseeing the ceasefire, acknowledged last month that the truce had stalled.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem stated that the talks would discuss approaches acceptable to all parties to implement the second phase, including addressing the weapons of Palestinian militant groups and the potential entry of an international stabilization force. The international community considers Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem illegal and an obstacle to peace, with over 700,000 Israelis living in these areas seized by Israel in 1967





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